Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 AM

147 Apartments for rent in Franconia, VA with garage

Franconia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6633 CREEK POINT WAY
6633 Creek Point Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1704 sqft
Appointment only !! Call Nice tenant !!Magnificent brick-front end-unit townhouse with 2-car garage! New A/C unit and dual zone thermostat. New Hardwood floors in foyer,DR & KIT. Sunken LR has huge bay window.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6027 CURTIER DRIVE
6027 Curtier Drive, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1095 sqft
Gorgeous condo in the heart of Kingstowne. It's so close to everything in a very walkable neighborhood. Nearby is shopping, restaurants and trails and it's just minutes to two metros - Springfield and Van Dorn.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7705 WILEY CREEK WAY
7705 Wiley Creek Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2150 sqft
WONDERFUL 3BR, 3.5BA GARAGE TOWNHOME W/ WOODS FRONT & REAR ON QUIET C UL-DE-SAC IN ISLAND C REEK ....LARGE LIVING RM W/ LOTS OF LIGHT, FIREPLACE & WALKOUT TO INVITINGOVER-SIZED SUNDECK ....BRIGHT EAT-IN KIT W/ GRANITE & SS APPLIANCES ....

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6484 SHARON KAY COURT
6484 Sharon Kay Court, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1862 sqft
Welcome to 6484 Sharon Kay Ct, Alexandria. Welcome Home. Location, Location*You must see this gorgeous all brick townhouse in Potters Glen It offers on the upper level 3/finished levels 3/bedrooms 2/full baths and two half baths.

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5789 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE
5789 Valley View Drive, Franconia, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
3256 sqft
GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6727 SULLIVAN WAY
6727 Sullivan Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1638 sqft
Huge 3 level-townhome with walk out basement! 3BEDS and 3.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
6419 Nice Place - 1
6419 Nice Pl, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1885 sqft
COMMUTER'S DREAM! Former model, 2200+ sq ft 4 level garage TH w/3 bdrms each w/own full bath. Spacious kitchen w/island, granite & 42" cabinets. Main level hdwd flrs, crown moulding, chair rail, built in bookcase/ent ctr, interior sprinkler system.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6556 PARISH GLEBE LANE
6556 Parish Glebe Lane, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1600 sqft
Fantastic well maintained town home in popular Island Creek. Nice open floor plan, hardwood floor. Huge kitchen with breakfast room with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Fully finished walkout basement and 1 car garage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
$
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
$
62 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
254 Units Available
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,768
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,911
1315 sqft
Cameron Square offers the latest features and amenities where you will able to experience type highest levels of quality and luxury.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
London Park Apartments
26 Units Available
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,438
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
London Park Apartments
6 Units Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
51 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
47 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,579
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
London Park Apartments
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1647 sqft
Recently renovated apartments featuring stunning wrap-around balconies, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's an internet cafe and a new fitness center to enjoy. Conveniently located just four minutes from the Old Town Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
London Park Apartments
2 Units Available
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6464 SUTCLIFFE DR
6464 Sutcliffe Drive, Kingstowne, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
Welcome to 6464 Sutcliffe Drive, a stunning brick-front 2-car garage end-unit townhome in sought-after Kingstowne. This warm and welcoming home features an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY
6027 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Close to 395/495, shopping, schools in Kingstowne area w/custom built-ins, crown/chair rail moldings,6-panel doors,9'ceilings,AM/FM intercom,central vac,wood foyer,recessed lights,skylights,huge master suite w/sitting area,tub/shower,walk-in

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Cameron Station
1 Unit Available
462 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE
462 Ferdinand Day Drive, Alexandria, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
2600 sqft
HUGE Updated townhome in Cameron Station. Wide Open Floor Plan. Big Kitchen. Fireplace. 2 Car Garage. Terrific lay out. Please give at least 2 hours advance notice for showings.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5712 CALLCOTT WAY
5712 Callcott Way, Lincolnia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1650 sqft
Enjoy this lovely and well maintained home that offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half bathroom. Open and bright, this home is located near I-395 with a free shuttle to Van Dorn Metro.
City Guide for Franconia, VA

Franconia is home to Belvale a historic mansion that was the home of George Johnston, a contemporary of George Washington who served in the Virginia House of Burgesses and who protested the Stamp Act.

Franconia is considered a suburb sometimes of the big city Washington D.C., and sometimes of D.C.'s own suburb Alexandria, VA. Theres really not too much that goes on in Franconia except living, since people opt to settle down here for a cheaper life than Washington D.C. In fact, Yelp.com only lists one restaurant in Franconia, which is a Roy Rogers fast food joint. The city was settled around a railroad station that opened here in the 1870s. The average income level is high here. Essentially, if you're going to Franconia, you'll want to settle down. You'll be able to find somewhere nice to live, and that's pretty much it you'll want to spend most of your free/recreational time somewhere a little more lively nearby. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Franconia, VA

Franconia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

