345 Apartments for rent in McLean, VA with garage

McLean apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
19 Units Available
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible location within walking distance of shops, restaurants and schools in McLean and one mile from Silver Line. 1-3 bedroom apartments include in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, sauna and more.
1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
North Central
29 Units Available
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr, McLean, VA
Studio
$1,618
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,768
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
1225 sqft
Plush apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private balconies and granite counters. Located minutes away from the Silver Line, it offers easy commute in and out of the neighborhood.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1426 Layman St.
1426 Layman Street, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1482 sqft
1426 Layman St.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6707 WEMBERLY WAY
6707 Wemberly Way, McLean, VA
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
Beautiful Home on almost 1 Acre Lot located in Sought After Langley Forest Neighborhood. Walk into 2-story foyer that leads to Spacious floor plan. Gorgeous living Room with formal Fireplace & Magnificent Volume Ceiling with Collar-Tie Beams.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6504 DIVINE ST
6504 Divine Street, McLean, VA
8 Bedrooms
$7,000
Spectacular family home w/ the LOCATION you want -- the SPACE you need in nearly 7000 sq ft! 8BRs, 6BAs, McLean Schools, CLOSE to D.C.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1111 KENSINGTON ROAD
1111 Kensington Road, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
3365 sqft
Quality build all brick, four story, luxury townhome with elevator serving all levels. Gourmet Kitchen, granite counters, sub zero refrigerator, gas cook-top. 4 Fireplaces. Family Room with eating area off the Kitchen. 2 wet bars.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614
6900 Fleetwood Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
1939 sqft
Fabulous two bedroom, 2 bath + den/office in the boutique building, THE SIGNET. 1865 SQ FT WITH 598 SQ FT TERRACE facing west. 3 garage spaces & storage included. So convenient to DC and walking to downtown McLean, yet only minutes to Tysons.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2096 VAN TUYL PLACE
2096 Van Tuyl Place, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1822 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LUXURY BRIGHT END UNIT TH WITH 1 CAR GARAGE, PARK LIKE SETTING, HIGH CEILING , LARGE SIZE BRS, IN LAW S UITE/ OFFICE, HARDWOOD FLOOR, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FIREPLACE, LARGE DECK BACK TO PARKLAND VERY PRIVATE, BASEMENT

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7737 BRIDLE PATH LN
7737 Bridle Path Lane, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Move-in ready rental in The Hunt waiting for you! 4 bedrooms on the upper level and a spacious lower level with walk-out. Updated kitchen with eat-in area and garage access. Great back yard with deck and screened in porch.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7917 FALSTAFF RD
7917 Falstaff Road, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
Fabulous reduction on this beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath colonial with large yard in popular McLean Hamlet. Tenants finally gone and place is painted and ready for occupancy. Hardwood floors and main and upper levels, walkout basement.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1310 FORESTWOOD DRIVE
1310 Forestwood Drive, McLean, VA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3692 sqft
LOCATION...LOCATION...LOCATIONS..! GORGEOUS HOME WITH 6 BDs, 5 1/2 BAs. ELEGANT 2 STORY FOYER. FORMAL DINING& LIVING ROOMS. GRAND ROOM. GOURMET EAT-IN KITCHEN. LARGE RECREATION ROOM OPENS TO PATIO.MASTER BD WITH DEN.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6367 LYNWOOD HILL RD
6367 Lynwood Hill Road, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,150
Reduced!!!Great location!! 2.5 mi to GW Parkway. Beautiful subdivision. Nice large rooms. Wood floors in foyer, LR, & DR. Family room & office/den on main level Master bedroom w/double walk-in closets, separate shower & soaking tub.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1332 ELSINORE AVE
1332 Elsinore Avenue, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
4 bedrooms,3 bathrooms, eat in updated kitchen, hardwoods, fenced backyard, deck. Fresh paint throughout, Completely renovated and new Professional landscaping. New Pella windows CLOSE TO PUBLIC BUS AND METRO

1 of 107

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1583 MADDUX LANE
1583 Maddux Lane, McLean, VA
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
5635 sqft
Stunning Colonial home**Breathtaking view**Great for Entertaining **Expanded three levels with newer elevator ** Never rented before**6 Bedrooms with 6 ensuite bathrooms plus 2 additional bathrooms and 2 Dens in the basement** Gorgeous Master suite

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1870 KIRBY ROAD
1870 Kirby Road, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,490
7500 sqft
FANTASTIC 5BR/5.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7208 VAN NESS COURT
7208 Van Ness Court, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,475
1274 sqft
Price reduction!,$3500 located in sought after Langley pyramid .Remodeled kitchen 2014 newly refinished hardwood flooring main level. Lower level family room with fireplace and bar area .4th BR with bath ,large walk-in closet/1 car garage

1 of 71

Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
6650 HAMPTON PARK CT
6650 Hampton Park Court, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
Multiyear Lease Available! Perhaps the most prestigious location in the Hamptons, sited on a hill overlook, with the side courtyard near the secluded rear of the community, this elegant end townhome has a large floorplan with approximately 3000 SF.
1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
North Central
38 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,513
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
North Central
13 Units Available
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,193
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Tysons West
51 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,607
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,706
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Falls Church
16 Units Available
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,726
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tysons Central 7
86 Units Available
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,941
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1226 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tysons Central 123
28 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Central
64 Units Available
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1232 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments that feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. The community has a pet spa, a modern fitness center with yoga and spinning, and a swimming pool under the sun.
City Guide for McLean, VA

McLean is home to the Central Intelligence Agency and hence is undoubtedly the most suitable spot in the United States to play a game of Risk.

Right near the nation's capital, McLean, Virginia, has a population of 48,115. It's not just a CIA building, although that's one of the most recognized landmarks in town. There are houses, stores, parks and all that stuff too. You know, the stuff a town needs. One of the downsides to living here is that you have to change your phones about once every month, but other than that, it's a pretty sweet spot to call home. That's actually not true about the phones. It's just a joke. To be serious, McLean's location is superb. West of the Potomac, you have easy access to D.C. and plenty of air to breathe, literally. Oxygen levels are actually higher here thanks to CIA technologies. Again, that's a joke. McLean is a good place to tell jokes.

Having trouble with Craigslist McLean? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in McLean, VA

McLean apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

