Aura Pentagon City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

Aura Pentagon City

1221 South Eads Street · (833) 492-3938
Rent Special
2 Months Free on 12 Month Leases - Must Move In by 7/31/2020
Location

1221 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 02-0812 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

Unit 01-1210 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 519 sqft

Unit 01-1604 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 519 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 02-0516 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Unit 01-0708 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 02-0808 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-0507 · Avail. Oct 10

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Unit 02-0901 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 02-1301 · Avail. Sep 23

$2,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

See 19+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aura Pentagon City.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
game room
guest parking
guest suite
key fob access
lobby
online portal
Modern. Luxurious. Metropolitan. Aura Pentagon City Apartments. A home for those who want to have it all, our community offers all the trappings of upscale big city living, combined with a perfect location next to The Pentagon, Boeing, and the future Amazon HQ2.

Boasting an air of trendy sophistication, our Pentagon City apartments welcome you with an extensive selection of smartly designed studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plans and a highly alluring host of amenities. Enjoy 24-hour concierge services, so that no need is left unanswered, and indulge in your apartment’s gorgeous interiors. Gourmet kitchens, entertainment-grade living rooms flowing into an expansive terrace or balcony, and large closets are just a few of their highlights. Want more? Select floor plans include 10-foot ceilings, wood-style floorings, breakfast bars, and decorative fireplaces in select apartments, as well.

Our community amenities are equally impressive. Never have a dull moment with two swimming pools

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500 Application deposit. Turns into Security deposit after application approval (up to one months rent)
Move-in Fees: Amenity Fee: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: The pet must be of a gentle disposition. Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Chows, Great Danes, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, wolf-hybrids and any other vicious dog breeds are strictly prohibited. All mixes regardless of percentage are prohibited if the breed is on the restricted list. In addition, fish tanks over 20 gallons are prohibited. No visiting pets are permitted into the Apartment, the building or the apartment community. Landlord and its agents and property managers reserve the right to deny any animal access to the Apartment or the building.
Parking Details: Garage.
Storage Details: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aura Pentagon City have any available units?
Aura Pentagon City has 48 units available starting at $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Aura Pentagon City have?
Some of Aura Pentagon City's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aura Pentagon City currently offering any rent specials?
Aura Pentagon City is offering the following rent specials: 2 Months Free on 12 Month Leases - Must Move In by 7/31/2020
Is Aura Pentagon City pet-friendly?
Yes, Aura Pentagon City is pet friendly.
Does Aura Pentagon City offer parking?
Yes, Aura Pentagon City offers parking.
Does Aura Pentagon City have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aura Pentagon City offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aura Pentagon City have a pool?
Yes, Aura Pentagon City has a pool.
Does Aura Pentagon City have accessible units?
Yes, Aura Pentagon City has accessible units.
Does Aura Pentagon City have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aura Pentagon City has units with dishwashers.
