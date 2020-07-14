Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill bike storage internet access cats allowed accessible elevator garage cc payments coffee bar courtyard game room guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby online portal

Modern. Luxurious. Metropolitan. Aura Pentagon City Apartments. A home for those who want to have it all, our community offers all the trappings of upscale big city living, combined with a perfect location next to The Pentagon, Boeing, and the future Amazon HQ2.



Boasting an air of trendy sophistication, our Pentagon City apartments welcome you with an extensive selection of smartly designed studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plans and a highly alluring host of amenities. Enjoy 24-hour concierge services, so that no need is left unanswered, and indulge in your apartment’s gorgeous interiors. Gourmet kitchens, entertainment-grade living rooms flowing into an expansive terrace or balcony, and large closets are just a few of their highlights. Want more? Select floor plans include 10-foot ceilings, wood-style floorings, breakfast bars, and decorative fireplaces in select apartments, as well.



Our community amenities are equally impressive. Never have a dull moment with two swimming pools