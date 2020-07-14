Aura Pentagon City

Lease Length: 3-24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500 Application deposit. Turns into Security deposit after application approval (up to one months rent)
Move-in Fees: Amenity Fee: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: The pet must be of a gentle disposition. Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Chows, Great Danes, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, wolf-hybrids and any other vicious dog breeds are strictly prohibited. All mixes regardless of percentage are prohibited if the breed is on the restricted list. In addition, fish tanks over 20 gallons are prohibited. No visiting pets are permitted into the Apartment, the building or the apartment community. Landlord and its agents and property managers reserve the right to deny any animal access to the Apartment or the building.
Storage Details: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.