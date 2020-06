Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly dog park tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Bright and sunny town home in Columbia Court! Enjoy new custom kitchen and marble bathrooms. First floor boasts open floor plan perfect for entertaining or just relax on the tranquil balcony. Second floor hosts two large bedrooms, two bathrooms, W/D, and spacious closets. Located on quiet dead end street with Towers Park (tennis courts and dog park) a few steps away. .5 mile walk to Giant, .25 mile drive to 395, National Landing, and more!