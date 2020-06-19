945 N LEBANON STREET

Amenities
Don't miss this great opportunity first Month rent is $2500.00. Really nice 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths Colonial home, with a scenic setting and location, location, location. Renovations abound. Hardwood Floors throughout the house. Family Room addition with a full bath. Lots of storage in the basement.Grass Mowing every 2 weeks included. Nearby Parks; skateboard park, swimming, basketball, hiking with creeks and real live fish, picnicking, tennis, bicycling, about a mile to Metro, near DC, Pentagon, Restaurants and 7 Corners Shopping Center and Ballston Mall. Pets case by case