917 N Jacksonville St

Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom North Arlington home - Property Id: 276555
with outdoor patio for entertaining and large flat yard, conveniently located walking distance to Ballston metro, parks, shops and restaurants. Extremely well located just minutes to Rtes 66, 50 and 7. Large main level living rooms and huge lower level "man cave" provide lots of living space! House is larger than it appears from the outside.
Main level:
Large living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen
Master suite (with recently renovated full bath)
Two more bedrooms that share a full bath.
Hardwoods
Walk-out Lower level:
Bedroom
Half bath
Laundry and Storage Room
Huge recreation area
Light filled due to extra large windows
New washer/dryer. Central AC.
Large backyard with patio area. Driveway plus plenty of street parking in front of house. Next to bike path and walking distance to parks with tennis, basketball and playgrounds. Extremely convenient to stores, restaurants and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276555
Property Id 276555
(RLNE5774615)