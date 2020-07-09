917 N Jacksonville St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Spacious 4 bedroom North Arlington home - Property Id: 276555



with outdoor patio for entertaining and large flat yard, conveniently located walking distance to Ballston metro, parks, shops and restaurants. Extremely well located just minutes to Rtes 66, 50 and 7. Large main level living rooms and huge lower level "man cave" provide lots of living space! House is larger than it appears from the outside.



Main level:

Large living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen

Master suite (with recently renovated full bath)

Two more bedrooms that share a full bath.

Hardwoods



Walk-out Lower level:

Bedroom

Half bath

Laundry and Storage Room

Huge recreation area

Light filled due to extra large windows



New washer/dryer. Central AC.

Large backyard with patio area. Driveway plus plenty of street parking in front of house. Next to bike path and walking distance to parks with tennis, basketball and playgrounds. Extremely convenient to stores, restaurants and nightlife.

