Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

917 N Jacksonville St

917 North Jacksonville Street · No Longer Available
Location

917 North Jacksonville Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Bluemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
tennis court
Spacious 4 bedroom North Arlington home - Property Id: 276555

with outdoor patio for entertaining and large flat yard, conveniently located walking distance to Ballston metro, parks, shops and restaurants. Extremely well located just minutes to Rtes 66, 50 and 7. Large main level living rooms and huge lower level "man cave" provide lots of living space! House is larger than it appears from the outside.

Main level:
Large living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen
Master suite (with recently renovated full bath)
Two more bedrooms that share a full bath.
Hardwoods

Walk-out Lower level:
Bedroom
Half bath
Laundry and Storage Room
Huge recreation area
Light filled due to extra large windows

New washer/dryer. Central AC.
Large backyard with patio area. Driveway plus plenty of street parking in front of house. Next to bike path and walking distance to parks with tennis, basketball and playgrounds. Extremely convenient to stores, restaurants and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276555
Property Id 276555

(RLNE5774615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

