Last updated December 9 2019

910 12th Street South

910 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

910 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
4 beds?3 baths,3,000 sqft. No Pet. No Smoking.
$3,000 /mo + utilities with off season to late May rental, furnished.
$2765/week From mid September - mid May. Furnished.
$3850/week From June - August. Furnished.

Grab this spectacular upscale rental home at the Beach.
Awesome upscale 3000 sq ft. home in great beach location: 4 bedrooms and 3 bath spacious home with several living areas. CALL info for information and application!
$3000/month + Utilities: seasonal 6 month minimum lease up to mid-May.

On-site Off-street private parking available. Street parking also available with longer term seasonal rental. Quick Walk to the beach. Well maintained upscale beach home. Within walking distance to the new VIBE Creative District.

NEAR OCEANA, DAM NECK, PENDLETON, FORT STORY, LITTLE CREEK, NORFOLK AND PORTSMOUTH BASES. Easy work commute and quick walk to the beach! Surf, Sun & Fun all year long! Live at the beach in a luxury EXECUTIVE BEACH HOME and ENJOY your time at the beach every day of the year! This great NEWER home is a 3 block walk to the beach and boardwalk and is near highway access, military bases, shopping, entertainment and more. Lots of windows for natural lighting. FIREPLACE, tall ceilings, GOURMET kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, JETTED TUB. Walk in Closet. Full size WASHER & DRYER on bedroom level. Tile, hardwood and carpeted floors. Tiled bathrooms. Energy efficient appliances & windows. Window treatments included.

LUXURY WINTER SEASONAL RENTAL HOME. Max of 4 occupants/$3000 mo + utilities. No pets. No smoking. Minimum 6 month rental. Deposit required. Call for information and application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

