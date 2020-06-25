All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

908 S ODE ST

908 South Ode Street · No Longer Available
Location

908 South Ode Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Foxcroft Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Check out this bright, clean home! There are two bedrooms on the main floor and a finished upstairs containing a third room. Bathroom has been updated. Includes washer and dryer, air conditioning, screened-in porch, and a fenced-in backyard with a patio that's perfect for grilling. Enjoy off-street parking, as well as easy street parking. Updated kitchen has butcher-block counter tops. The unfinished basement is great for storage, and there's additional storage available in the finished upstairs. Located in a great neighborhood within walking distance to the Pentagon, Pentagon Row, Fashion City Mall, Air Force Memorial, 9/11 Memorial, Pentagon metro, and Pentagon City metro. Only a ten-minute drive to DCA, an easy commute to Crystal City, and a fifteen-minute walk to Starbucks. A small children's park is located in the neighborhood, and several other parks are within walking distance as well. Only one mile from Giant and Harris Teeter. A bus stop is located just at the end of the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 S ODE ST have any available units?
908 S ODE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 S ODE ST have?
Some of 908 S ODE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 S ODE ST currently offering any rent specials?
908 S ODE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 S ODE ST pet-friendly?
No, 908 S ODE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 908 S ODE ST offer parking?
Yes, 908 S ODE ST offers parking.
Does 908 S ODE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 S ODE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 S ODE ST have a pool?
No, 908 S ODE ST does not have a pool.
Does 908 S ODE ST have accessible units?
No, 908 S ODE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 908 S ODE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 S ODE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
