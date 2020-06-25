908 S ODE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Check out this bright, clean home! There are two bedrooms on the main floor and a finished upstairs containing a third room. Bathroom has been updated. Includes washer and dryer, air conditioning, screened-in porch, and a fenced-in backyard with a patio that's perfect for grilling. Enjoy off-street parking, as well as easy street parking. Updated kitchen has butcher-block counter tops. The unfinished basement is great for storage, and there's additional storage available in the finished upstairs. Located in a great neighborhood within walking distance to the Pentagon, Pentagon Row, Fashion City Mall, Air Force Memorial, 9/11 Memorial, Pentagon metro, and Pentagon City metro. Only a ten-minute drive to DCA, an easy commute to Crystal City, and a fifteen-minute walk to Starbucks. A small children's park is located in the neighborhood, and several other parks are within walking distance as well. Only one mile from Giant and Harris Teeter. A bus stop is located just at the end of the street.