907 23RD STREET S

907 23rd Street South · No Longer Available
Location

907 23rd Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home To This Beautiful 1940 Brick Colonial Gem Located In Much Sought After Addison Heights * Spacious 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom, Main & Upper Level Apartment Available For Lease ~ The Lower Level Is Leased Out Separately & Occupied * This Apartment Boasts Over 1,800 Square Feet & Has Fantastic Historic Charm ~ Exposed Brick, Original Wood Features, Skylight, Black & White Tile, & The List Goes On * Sun-Filled & Bright Floorplan * Cozy Up Next To The Wood-Burning Fireplace In The Living Room * Formal Dining Room * Beautiful Hardwood Floors * Spacious Kitchen Features An Abundance Of Cabinets & Counter Space * Palatial Master Bedroom With Dressing Area / Sitting Room, Walk-In Closet, & Master Bathroom * Full Size Washer & Dryer On Bedroom Level * The Expansive, Level Fully Fenced Backyard & Massive Deck Are Perfect For Entertaining ~ Serene, Private, & Well-Manicured * Exceptionally Long Driveway For 1 Car & Street Parking * Conveniently Located Minutes To Everything You May Need ~ I-395, Rt 1, DC, Pentagon/Pentagon City, Crystal City, Shops, Restaurants, Walk/Bike Trails, Walking Distance To Multiple Metro Bus Stops, Bike Share, Metro & Airport *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

