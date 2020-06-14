All apartments in Arlington
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:03 AM

903 S Scott St

903 South Scott Street · (703) 887-1662
Location

903 South Scott Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3000 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Available 11/01/19 Newly Renovated 3 bed/ 2 bath Townhome for Rent! - Property Id: 98700

Location - South Arlington off Columbia Pike. Air Force Memorial/ Arlington Cemetery/ Pentagon are in my backyard.

First level room Available for rent - Master Bedroom [14.5 x 11.5], walk-in closet [8.5 length], full bathroom [tub, shower]

Second level includes the - kitchen, living & dining room w/ gas fireplace.

Third level - two bedrooms with a large shared bathroom [bath/shower]. Pantry closet at the top of the stairs.

House features: Nest thermostat, Smart lock entry, KUNA security light, Fully washer/dryer, living/dining/kitchen furnished. New hardwood floors. New appliances [microwave, dishwasher, fridge].

Amenities: Walkable to Giant, hair salon, bars, Starbucks, and much more! Park across the street with volleyball, tennis courts, basketball, playground, and a dog park. New walking path & bike share.

Parking: 1 space infront of the house + off-street parking.

Tenant responsible for: Electric [Dominion], Cable/Internet [Verizon]. Gas is optional for fireplace use.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/98700p
Property Id 98700

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5115584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 S Scott St have any available units?
903 S Scott St has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 S Scott St have?
Some of 903 S Scott St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 S Scott St currently offering any rent specials?
903 S Scott St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 S Scott St pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 S Scott St is pet friendly.
Does 903 S Scott St offer parking?
Yes, 903 S Scott St does offer parking.
Does 903 S Scott St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 S Scott St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 S Scott St have a pool?
No, 903 S Scott St does not have a pool.
Does 903 S Scott St have accessible units?
No, 903 S Scott St does not have accessible units.
Does 903 S Scott St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 S Scott St has units with dishwashers.
