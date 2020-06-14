903 S Scott St

Amenities
Available 11/01/19 Newly Renovated 3 bed/ 2 bath Townhome for Rent! - Property Id: 98700
Location - South Arlington off Columbia Pike. Air Force Memorial/ Arlington Cemetery/ Pentagon are in my backyard.
First level room Available for rent - Master Bedroom [14.5 x 11.5], walk-in closet [8.5 length], full bathroom [tub, shower]
Second level includes the - kitchen, living & dining room w/ gas fireplace.
Third level - two bedrooms with a large shared bathroom [bath/shower]. Pantry closet at the top of the stairs.
House features: Nest thermostat, Smart lock entry, KUNA security light, Fully washer/dryer, living/dining/kitchen furnished. New hardwood floors. New appliances [microwave, dishwasher, fridge].
Amenities: Walkable to Giant, hair salon, bars, Starbucks, and much more! Park across the street with volleyball, tennis courts, basketball, playground, and a dog park. New walking path & bike share.
Parking: 1 space infront of the house + off-street parking.
Tenant responsible for: Electric [Dominion], Cable/Internet [Verizon]. Gas is optional for fireplace use.
No Pets Allowed
