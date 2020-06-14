903 S Scott St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court dog park parking playground internet access pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Available 11/01/19 Newly Renovated 3 bed/ 2 bath Townhome for Rent! - Property Id: 98700



Location - South Arlington off Columbia Pike. Air Force Memorial/ Arlington Cemetery/ Pentagon are in my backyard.



First level room Available for rent - Master Bedroom [14.5 x 11.5], walk-in closet [8.5 length], full bathroom [tub, shower]



Second level includes the - kitchen, living & dining room w/ gas fireplace.



Third level - two bedrooms with a large shared bathroom [bath/shower]. Pantry closet at the top of the stairs.



House features: Nest thermostat, Smart lock entry, KUNA security light, Fully washer/dryer, living/dining/kitchen furnished. New hardwood floors. New appliances [microwave, dishwasher, fridge].



Amenities: Walkable to Giant, hair salon, bars, Starbucks, and much more! Park across the street with volleyball, tennis courts, basketball, playground, and a dog park. New walking path & bike share.



Parking: 1 space infront of the house + off-street parking.



Tenant responsible for: Electric [Dominion], Cable/Internet [Verizon]. Gas is optional for fireplace use.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/98700p

No Pets Allowed



