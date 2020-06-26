All apartments in Arlington
898 BUCHANAN STREET S
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:13 AM

898 BUCHANAN STREET S

898 South Buchanan Street · No Longer Available
Location

898 South Buchanan Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Barcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
new construction
Brand New Construction. This is the BIG 1 Bedroom 702 Sq Ft. ~28% LESS EXPENSIVE per sq ft than the smaller units. A Bath Tub only come with units this size or larger. 1 Underground Garage Space #62. Dedicated Storage Locker in garage near parking space #23. Bus to Pentagon Metro as doorstep. Amenities incl; Workout room with 2 elliptical machines, 2 Treadmills, free weights, Weight Machine. Outdoor Patio, Bike Storage Room. Indoor Hangout Area off Lobby. No Pets. FLOORPLAN AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

