898 BUCHANAN STREET S

Brand New Construction. This is the BIG 1 Bedroom 702 Sq Ft. ~28% LESS EXPENSIVE per sq ft than the smaller units. A Bath Tub only come with units this size or larger. 1 Underground Garage Space #62. Dedicated Storage Locker in garage near parking space #23. Bus to Pentagon Metro as doorstep. Amenities incl; Workout room with 2 elliptical machines, 2 Treadmills, free weights, Weight Machine. Outdoor Patio, Bike Storage Room. Indoor Hangout Area off Lobby. No Pets. FLOORPLAN AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST