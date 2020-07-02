All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 871 N LARRIMORE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
871 N LARRIMORE ST
Last updated November 3 2019 at 2:02 AM

871 N LARRIMORE ST

871 North Larrimore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

871 North Larrimore Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Dominion Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Charming 4 Bdrm Colonial in sought after school district/great location-w/tons of added space/features. Big updated kitchen open to breakfast rm. Master bdrm or family rm w/full ba on 1st floor. Features wood floors, built-ins, fireplace, two decks; one off dining rm and the other off master/family rm. Laundry on first floor. Finished basement with walk out to backyard. Big fully-fenced backyard w/ mature trees, storage shed, close to community park, Bon Air Rose Garden, W&OD bike & running path-- all close to DC, Pentagon. . Walk to neighborhood pool. So many nice features, too many to list. Come take a tour.Call Listing Agent to see property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 871 N LARRIMORE ST have any available units?
871 N LARRIMORE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 871 N LARRIMORE ST have?
Some of 871 N LARRIMORE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 871 N LARRIMORE ST currently offering any rent specials?
871 N LARRIMORE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 N LARRIMORE ST pet-friendly?
No, 871 N LARRIMORE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 871 N LARRIMORE ST offer parking?
Yes, 871 N LARRIMORE ST offers parking.
Does 871 N LARRIMORE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 871 N LARRIMORE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 N LARRIMORE ST have a pool?
Yes, 871 N LARRIMORE ST has a pool.
Does 871 N LARRIMORE ST have accessible units?
No, 871 N LARRIMORE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 871 N LARRIMORE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 871 N LARRIMORE ST has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palatine Apartments
1301 N Troy St
Arlington, VA 22201
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N
Arlington, VA 22203
Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Bartlett
520 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Park Shirlington
4510 31st St S
Arlington, VA 22206
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22206
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University