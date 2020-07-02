871 N LARRIMORE ST

Amenities

Charming 4 Bdrm Colonial in sought after school district/great location-w/tons of added space/features. Big updated kitchen open to breakfast rm. Master bdrm or family rm w/full ba on 1st floor. Features wood floors, built-ins, fireplace, two decks; one off dining rm and the other off master/family rm. Laundry on first floor. Finished basement with walk out to backyard. Big fully-fenced backyard w/ mature trees, storage shed, close to community park, Bon Air Rose Garden, W&OD bike & running path-- all close to DC, Pentagon. . Walk to neighborhood pool. So many nice features, too many to list. Come take a tour.Call Listing Agent to see property.