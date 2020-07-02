All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

850 Randolph St Unit: 710

850 North Randolph Street · No Longer Available
Location

850 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
pet friendly
sauna
Community Amenities

24-hour resident concierge. Ready to handle packages, answer questions and provide assistance with neighborhood information.
Party room complete with large-screen TV, group seating and space for entertaining
Underground Parking Available
High-tech business center
Dry cleaning, convenience store and ATM on site
Retail and Restaurants On-Site: Upton Market/Natural Market, Pizza Autentica, Pearl River Nail Salon, Advance Car Rental, Frozen Yo and more

24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center. Fully equipped with cardio theater equipment, resistance machines and free weights
Sparkling swimming pool complete with sundeck and sauna
Rental Storage Available
Click! Caf Internet lounge
Barbecue grills and tables
Cats and Dogs Welcome

Apartment Amenities

New! Renovated apartment homes.* One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with all stainless steel appliances, faux granite countertops, laminate flooring, dark wood cabinetry, modern light fixtures and beige walls
Deluxe kitchens complete with breakfast bars and stainless steel sinks
Private balconies
Large walk-in closets and linen closets
Central heat and air conditioning

11 spacious floor plans to choose from
Modern appliances including frost-free refrigerators with icemakers, microwaves, multi-cycle dishwashers and disposals
Wall-to-wall carpet
Individual washers and dryers
Cable ready with high-speed Internet available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Randolph St Unit: 710 have any available units?
850 Randolph St Unit: 710 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 Randolph St Unit: 710 have?
Some of 850 Randolph St Unit: 710's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Randolph St Unit: 710 currently offering any rent specials?
850 Randolph St Unit: 710 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Randolph St Unit: 710 pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 Randolph St Unit: 710 is pet friendly.
Does 850 Randolph St Unit: 710 offer parking?
Yes, 850 Randolph St Unit: 710 offers parking.
Does 850 Randolph St Unit: 710 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 Randolph St Unit: 710 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Randolph St Unit: 710 have a pool?
Yes, 850 Randolph St Unit: 710 has a pool.
Does 850 Randolph St Unit: 710 have accessible units?
No, 850 Randolph St Unit: 710 does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Randolph St Unit: 710 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 Randolph St Unit: 710 has units with dishwashers.

