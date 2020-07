Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

AMAZING LOCATION ~ steps to Metro Bus. Convenient to Columbia Pike, Rt 7, Rt 50. Easy to all NoVA hubs, DCA, and downtown. This charming 2-3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, duplex is ready for you with fresh paint and updates. Hardwood floors and newer appliances. Fenced in back yard with deck for grilling and relaxing. Many options for shopping, dining and recreation nearby. Long driveway will fit 2 cars and street parking.