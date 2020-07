Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Enjoy the best of City Living and Nature, make Park Glen your home. One bedroom, one bath condo with a private rooftop patio located just off Columbia Pike and is adjacent to the W&OD Trail (Mile Marker 3.5), 45-mile paved trail for your outdoor enjoyment. This unit has fresh paint, hardwood floors, and a combo washer/dryer. Extra storage and community laundry in the basement for additional laundry options. Enjoy the manicured grounds and outdoor pool. On-site parking.