820 N. Pollard Street

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center courtyard gym parking bike storage garage package receiving

**** Offering $500 bonus if you can take over the lease in April! ****



Pristine condo shows like a model. 2 bedroom and 2 full bath corner unit filled with windows and sunlight. The unit also has a corner balcony.



The condo is located 3 blocks to ballston and Virginia square metro. It is a 15-minute walk to Clarendon and a short drive or metro ride to DC. There are also numerous trails nearby for outdoor enthusiasts.



Hardwood floor throughout the main living area, new carpet in bedrooms, new paint, and the kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. The master bedroom has a walk in closet with elfa organizing system to maximize space. The coat closet also has an elfa system.



The condo has one garage car parking, bike racks, and access to several amenities provided by the building - fitness center, business center, package receiving and courtyard.



Car parking, gas, heat, trash, water, and sewer, is extra for a small flat fee.