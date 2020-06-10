All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

820 N. Pollard Street

820 North Pollard Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

820 North Pollard Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston - Virginia Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
**** Offering $500 bonus if you can take over the lease in April! ****

Pristine condo shows like a model. 2 bedroom and 2 full bath corner unit filled with windows and sunlight. The unit also has a corner balcony.

The condo is located 3 blocks to ballston and Virginia square metro. It is a 15-minute walk to Clarendon and a short drive or metro ride to DC. There are also numerous trails nearby for outdoor enthusiasts.

Hardwood floor throughout the main living area, new carpet in bedrooms, new paint, and the kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. The master bedroom has a walk in closet with elfa organizing system to maximize space. The coat closet also has an elfa system.

The condo has one garage car parking, bike racks, and access to several amenities provided by the building - fitness center, business center, package receiving and courtyard.

Car parking, gas, heat, trash, water, and sewer, is extra for a small flat fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 N. Pollard Street have any available units?
820 N. Pollard Street has a unit available for $2,849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 N. Pollard Street have?
Some of 820 N. Pollard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 N. Pollard Street currently offering any rent specials?
820 N. Pollard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 N. Pollard Street pet-friendly?
No, 820 N. Pollard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 820 N. Pollard Street offer parking?
Yes, 820 N. Pollard Street does offer parking.
Does 820 N. Pollard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 N. Pollard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 N. Pollard Street have a pool?
No, 820 N. Pollard Street does not have a pool.
Does 820 N. Pollard Street have accessible units?
No, 820 N. Pollard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 820 N. Pollard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 N. Pollard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
