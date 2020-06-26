All apartments in Arlington
816 S VEITCH STREET

816 South Veitch Street · No Longer Available
Location

816 South Veitch Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
some paid utils
furnished
range
furnished
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Basement rental fully furnished, 1200 square foot, 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment with separate entrance in highly desirable Penrose section of Arlington. Apartment includes an amazing bathroom with granite tile, steam shower equipped with rain shower head and multiple body sprays. The kitchen/living room comes with stainless steel appliances, gas stove and a large flat screen TV. Bedroom includes king size Tempur-Sealy mattress with three large walk in California closets. Excellent location, minutes to DC and Clarendon. A few blocks from restaurants, bars, grocery stores and cafes along Columbia Pike. Utilities included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

