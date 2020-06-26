816 S VEITCH STREET

Amenities

Basement rental fully furnished, 1200 square foot, 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment with separate entrance in highly desirable Penrose section of Arlington. Apartment includes an amazing bathroom with granite tile, steam shower equipped with rain shower head and multiple body sprays. The kitchen/living room comes with stainless steel appliances, gas stove and a large flat screen TV. Bedroom includes king size Tempur-Sealy mattress with three large walk in California closets. Excellent location, minutes to DC and Clarendon. A few blocks from restaurants, bars, grocery stores and cafes along Columbia Pike. Utilities included!