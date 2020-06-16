805 S ODE STREET S

Amenities

Freshly painted, new flooring and days on market reflect pets weren't originally being accepted **Pet consideration now will be based on a case-by-case (MAX weigh 25 pounds or less) with a pet deposit**. Move in ready are just a few of many conveniences this spacious 3-lvl, 2-bedroom, 1.5 bath, eat-in-kitchen, deck and rear parking space this charming row duplex offers. Private back yard & driveway, off street parking w/permit (Zoned 2). Private back yard & driveway, off street parking w/permit (Zoned 2). Convenient location and easy access to nearby Ft. Myer, Henderson Hall, Crystal City, Pentagon, Navy Annex, minutes to major beltway. Property is Professionally Managed**. Long term lease is highly preferred. . Don't let this home get away!