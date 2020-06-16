All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 805 S ODE STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
805 S ODE STREET S
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:09 AM

805 S ODE STREET S

805 South Ode Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

805 South Ode Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Foxcroft Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Freshly painted, new flooring and days on market reflect pets weren't originally being accepted **Pet consideration now will be based on a case-by-case (MAX weigh 25 pounds or less) with a pet deposit**. Move in ready are just a few of many conveniences this spacious 3-lvl, 2-bedroom, 1.5 bath, eat-in-kitchen, deck and rear parking space this charming row duplex offers. Private back yard & driveway, off street parking w/permit (Zoned 2). Private back yard & driveway, off street parking w/permit (Zoned 2). Convenient location and easy access to nearby Ft. Myer, Henderson Hall, Crystal City, Pentagon, Navy Annex, minutes to major beltway. Property is Professionally Managed**. Long term lease is highly preferred. . Don't let this home get away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 S ODE STREET S have any available units?
805 S ODE STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 S ODE STREET S have?
Some of 805 S ODE STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 S ODE STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
805 S ODE STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 S ODE STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 S ODE STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 805 S ODE STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 805 S ODE STREET S offers parking.
Does 805 S ODE STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 S ODE STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 S ODE STREET S have a pool?
No, 805 S ODE STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 805 S ODE STREET S have accessible units?
No, 805 S ODE STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 805 S ODE STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 S ODE STREET S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22203
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22207
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St
Arlington, VA 22209
4040 Wilson
4040 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
Origin
700 North Randolph Street
Arlington, VA 22203
Gates of Ballston
4108 4th St N
Arlington, VA 22203
Bartton Place
5551 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University