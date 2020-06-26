802 12th Street South

Amenities

Large furnished basement apartment in Fredericksburg, VA.

Conveniently located 15 min to Mary Washington Hospital and 11 min to Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Only 12 min to Mary Washington University and historic downtown Fredericksburg and less than 30 minutes to all four Civil War battlefields in the area. A five minute drive will take you to the closest VRE (commuter train) station with direct access to downtown Washington DC.

The apartment is located in an upscale single-family home community less than three years old. It is approx. 1,000 sf and has its own entrance right off the parking area. Upon entering you will be welcomed by a friendly dining room with tiled floor and a dinette table with four chairs. The stainless-steel refrigerator and adjacent cabinet with a microwave lead to a beautiful kitchenette, fully equipped with all the appliances, dishes and silverware that will make your stay feel like at home.

Behind you will be the huge living room, with a comfortable couch, side tables and a large 55 HDTV on which you will enjoy the included Fios cable package with all the major TV channels, including HBO, as well as a blue-ray player. Superfast internet access (100 Mbps) is included, for streaming your favorite channels, browsing the internet, or catching up with work. In the corner is a comfortable seating area for visiting with guests or curling up with your favorite book.

A short hallway leads to the large bedroom, which features a comfortable queen size bed, with lamp and nightstand and a very spacious walk in closet, as well as space for a small office area. Adjacent is the luxury bathroom with tiled floor and walk-in shower and your own washer and dryer.

Linens, towels, etc. are provided, as well as everything else you will need to make your stay feel like home.

