Last updated November 4 2019 at 9:45 AM

802 12th Street South

802 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

802 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
internet access
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
parking
internet access
Large furnished basement apartment in Fredericksburg, VA.
Conveniently located 15 min to Mary Washington Hospital and 11 min to Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Only 12 min to Mary Washington University and historic downtown Fredericksburg and less than 30 minutes to all four Civil War battlefields in the area. A five minute drive will take you to the closest VRE (commuter train) station with direct access to downtown Washington DC.
The apartment is located in an upscale single-family home community less than three years old. It is approx. 1,000 sf and has its own entrance right off the parking area. Upon entering you will be welcomed by a friendly dining room with tiled floor and a dinette table with four chairs. The stainless-steel refrigerator and adjacent cabinet with a microwave lead to a beautiful kitchenette, fully equipped with all the appliances, dishes and silverware that will make your stay feel like at home.
Behind you will be the huge living room, with a comfortable couch, side tables and a large 55 HDTV on which you will enjoy the included Fios cable package with all the major TV channels, including HBO, as well as a blue-ray player. Superfast internet access (100 Mbps) is included, for streaming your favorite channels, browsing the internet, or catching up with work. In the corner is a comfortable seating area for visiting with guests or curling up with your favorite book.
A short hallway leads to the large bedroom, which features a comfortable queen size bed, with lamp and nightstand and a very spacious walk in closet, as well as space for a small office area. Adjacent is the luxury bathroom with tiled floor and walk-in shower and your own washer and dryer.
Linens, towels, etc. are provided, as well as everything else you will need to make your stay feel like home.
Your hosts, Kim and Stefan are recent newlyweds and have been living in the beautiful Fredericksburg area for many years. Kim is an experienced Real Estate Agent and Stefan has

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 802 12th Street South have any available units?
802 12th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 12th Street South have?
Some of 802 12th Street South's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 12th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
802 12th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 12th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 802 12th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 802 12th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 802 12th Street South offers parking.
Does 802 12th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 12th Street South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 12th Street South have a pool?
No, 802 12th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 802 12th Street South have accessible units?
No, 802 12th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 802 12th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 12th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.

