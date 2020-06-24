714 N. Oakland St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry

3 Bedrooms, 3 Levels, 3 Minutes from Virginia Square Metro Station! - Location, location location! You are a 3 minute walk through Oakland Park to the Virginia Square Metro. You're also a quick stroll to the dozens of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, day and nightlife of Ballston. You can't get any closer to the action.



If the awesome location wasn't enough, the interior of this comfortable duplex will clinch it for you. Enter into the living room for gathering with friends and family. Enjoy the separate dining room to eat your delicious meals. Serve those meals from the pass through into the recently redone kitchen with granite counters, subway tiles, and stainless steel appliances. The upper level features two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level is sizable, big enough to be used as a 3rd bedroom or a very large living room. You also have a full, renovated bathroom and laundry room with washer and dryer. A terrific living space and great for long term guests.



When it starts to warm up you'll stroll out to the brick patio out back to enjoy a yummy, cool beverage. With a decent backyard you can call a bunch of friends to spend some time too.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to see your next home!



Lease terms:

12 month minimum lease

1 month's rent security deposit

Resident responsible for water, gas, electric

Sorry, no pets

No smoking



