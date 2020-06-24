All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
714 N. Oakland St.
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:20 PM

714 N. Oakland St.

714 North Oakland Street · No Longer Available
Location

714 North Oakland Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Ashton Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
3 Bedrooms, 3 Levels, 3 Minutes from Virginia Square Metro Station! - Location, location location! You are a 3 minute walk through Oakland Park to the Virginia Square Metro. You're also a quick stroll to the dozens of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, day and nightlife of Ballston. You can't get any closer to the action.

If the awesome location wasn't enough, the interior of this comfortable duplex will clinch it for you. Enter into the living room for gathering with friends and family. Enjoy the separate dining room to eat your delicious meals. Serve those meals from the pass through into the recently redone kitchen with granite counters, subway tiles, and stainless steel appliances. The upper level features two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level is sizable, big enough to be used as a 3rd bedroom or a very large living room. You also have a full, renovated bathroom and laundry room with washer and dryer. A terrific living space and great for long term guests.

When it starts to warm up you'll stroll out to the brick patio out back to enjoy a yummy, cool beverage. With a decent backyard you can call a bunch of friends to spend some time too.

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to see your next home!

Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
1 month's rent security deposit
Resident responsible for water, gas, electric
Sorry, no pets
No smoking

(RLNE1988646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 N. Oakland St. have any available units?
714 N. Oakland St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 N. Oakland St. have?
Some of 714 N. Oakland St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 N. Oakland St. currently offering any rent specials?
714 N. Oakland St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 N. Oakland St. pet-friendly?
No, 714 N. Oakland St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 714 N. Oakland St. offer parking?
No, 714 N. Oakland St. does not offer parking.
Does 714 N. Oakland St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 N. Oakland St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 N. Oakland St. have a pool?
No, 714 N. Oakland St. does not have a pool.
Does 714 N. Oakland St. have accessible units?
No, 714 N. Oakland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 714 N. Oakland St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 N. Oakland St. does not have units with dishwashers.
