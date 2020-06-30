All apartments in Arlington
707 N FILLMORE STREET
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:30 PM

707 N FILLMORE STREET

707 North Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

707 North Fillmore Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
This adorable Dutch Colonial is just 2 blocks from the start of all things Clarendon and 4 blocks to the Metro,. And its just one block to Lyon Park and the Community Center, and one block from the new Clay Park. The charm and warmth of this 1937 home is blended with a modern kitchen and central AC (2017) and new windows (2018). It offers two huge bedrooms upstairs with ample closet space and a full bath, and a bedroom with private full bath on the main level. The spacious living room is accented with a wood-burning fireplace and side sunroom. The home boasts golden oak floors on main and upper levels. The dining room opens to a large deck overlooking the backyard. The entire property is fenced so it's ideal for play and pets. There is also a detached1-car garage and long driveway for off-street parking. The street is zoned parking for local residents only -- no commuter parking. This ideal location is just a few blocks to restaurants, bars, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Whole Foods, and much more. And most importantly the neighbors are wonderful.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 N FILLMORE STREET have any available units?
707 N FILLMORE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 N FILLMORE STREET have?
Some of 707 N FILLMORE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 N FILLMORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
707 N FILLMORE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 N FILLMORE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 N FILLMORE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 707 N FILLMORE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 707 N FILLMORE STREET offers parking.
Does 707 N FILLMORE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 N FILLMORE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 N FILLMORE STREET have a pool?
No, 707 N FILLMORE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 707 N FILLMORE STREET have accessible units?
No, 707 N FILLMORE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 707 N FILLMORE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 N FILLMORE STREET has units with dishwashers.

