707 N FILLMORE STREET

This adorable Dutch Colonial is just 2 blocks from the start of all things Clarendon and 4 blocks to the Metro,. And its just one block to Lyon Park and the Community Center, and one block from the new Clay Park. The charm and warmth of this 1937 home is blended with a modern kitchen and central AC (2017) and new windows (2018). It offers two huge bedrooms upstairs with ample closet space and a full bath, and a bedroom with private full bath on the main level. The spacious living room is accented with a wood-burning fireplace and side sunroom. The home boasts golden oak floors on main and upper levels. The dining room opens to a large deck overlooking the backyard. The entire property is fenced so it's ideal for play and pets. There is also a detached1-car garage and long driveway for off-street parking. The street is zoned parking for local residents only -- no commuter parking. This ideal location is just a few blocks to restaurants, bars, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Whole Foods, and much more. And most importantly the neighbors are wonderful.