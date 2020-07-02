706 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Top floor with amazing balcony tucked away next to parkland yet convenient within walking distance to Columbia Pike & Arlington Mill Rec Center. Beautiful complex with acres of open common area. Freshly Painted *Updated Kitchen * Renovated Bath * relaxing balcony overlooking trees & pool. Extra storage bin. This condo complex over looks Four Mile Run set in a park like landscape. Glencarlyn Park is right outside your front door. The community also features adjacency to the W&DO jogging and bike trails, Long Branch Nature Center, picnic pavilions, and other outdoor recreation opportunities. Park Glen is convenient to the major thoroughfares of Arlington~ Columbia Pike, Routes 7 &50 and Interstate 395.