Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:34 AM

706 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE

706 South Arlington Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

706 South Arlington Mill Drive, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Top floor with amazing balcony tucked away next to parkland yet convenient within walking distance to Columbia Pike & Arlington Mill Rec Center. Beautiful complex with acres of open common area. Freshly Painted *Updated Kitchen * Renovated Bath * relaxing balcony overlooking trees & pool. Extra storage bin. This condo complex over looks Four Mile Run set in a park like landscape. Glencarlyn Park is right outside your front door. The community also features adjacency to the W&DO jogging and bike trails, Long Branch Nature Center, picnic pavilions, and other outdoor recreation opportunities. Park Glen is convenient to the major thoroughfares of Arlington~ Columbia Pike, Routes 7 &50 and Interstate 395.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

