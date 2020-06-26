All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6725 26TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
6725 26TH STREET N
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

6725 26TH STREET N

6725 26th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6725 26th Street North, Arlington, VA 22213
East Falls Church

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Great House in a Perfect Location! Spacious 4 bedroom/2.5 bath single family home. This lovely brick home features hardwood floors, lots of natural light, attached garage, and a covered patio that is great for all your entertaining. Highly sought after neighborhood with close proximity to the W&OD Trail and several parks with playgrounds, baseball and soccer fields, and tennis courts. Only 0.9 miles to East Falls Church metro and close to all major routes. Pets are welcome on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6725 26TH STREET N have any available units?
6725 26TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6725 26TH STREET N have?
Some of 6725 26TH STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6725 26TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
6725 26TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6725 26TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6725 26TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 6725 26TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 6725 26TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 6725 26TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6725 26TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6725 26TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 6725 26TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 6725 26TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 6725 26TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 6725 26TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6725 26TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal House
1900 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Garfield Park
925 N Garfield St
Arlington, VA 22201
Harvey Hall
860 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Fort Strong Properties
1920 N Calvert St
Arlington, VA 22201
Waverly Village
4350 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Wildwood Towers
1075 S Jefferson St
Arlington, VA 22204
Whispering Oaks
1310 N Oak Ct
Arlington, VA 22209
Columbia Park
942 S Wakefield St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University