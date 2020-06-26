6725 26TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage tennis court

Great House in a Perfect Location! Spacious 4 bedroom/2.5 bath single family home. This lovely brick home features hardwood floors, lots of natural light, attached garage, and a covered patio that is great for all your entertaining. Highly sought after neighborhood with close proximity to the W&OD Trail and several parks with playgrounds, baseball and soccer fields, and tennis courts. Only 0.9 miles to East Falls Church metro and close to all major routes. Pets are welcome on a case-by-case basis.