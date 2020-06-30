Amenities

Large Brick 3 BEDROOM Townhouse in Arlington, Va. Approx. 2 blocks from East Falls Church Metro for Rent



6508 22nd St. N. Arlington, Va. 22205



$3,300/mo + utilities + deposit



KEY FEATURES

________________________________________

Property Type: Townhouse

Exterior: All brick.

Bedrooms: 3 Beds (plus a spare room with full bath in basement)

Bathrooms: 3.5 Baths

Parking: 2 reserved spots in front of house | Access to guest parking

Lease Duration: 2 Year

Deposit: $3,300

Laundry: Washer and Dryer in home.

Kitchen Appliances: Oven, stovetop, dishwasher, and microwave.

Schools: Tuckahoe, Williamsburg, and Yorktown

Pets: Generally not allowed, but subject to further discussion.



DESCRIPTION

________________________________________

3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE available for rent in Sycamore Heights neighborhood in North Arlington. 2 blocks walking distance to the East Falls Church Metro!



Spacious 3 bedrooms (plus a spare room in basement), 3.5 bathrooms. 3 levels. Floors and rooms are large compared to other townhomes in the area.



Entry level has large living room and separate dining room. Renovated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and tile backsplash.



Entire entry level has gorgeous hardwood floors.



Three bedrooms on the top floor. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and bathroom. The upstairs hallway has a full bathroom. The basement has a tv/rec room. The basement also has a full bathroom next to a spare room that can be used as an office or bedroom.



Basement walks out to a spacious walled brick patio. Beyond that is a beautiful open yard maintained by the homeowners association.



Amazing location! Close to East Falls Church Metro, Washington Blvd., Lee Highway, strip mall, tennis courts, restaurants, wooded walking trail, and exits for I-66. Quick drive to Downtown DC, Ballston, Clarendon. Also walking distance to W&OD Trail (great for biking enthusiasts keen on commuting to DC).



Available now.



RENTAL FEATURES

________________________________________

• Living room

• Dining room

• Master bath

• Walkout basement

• Breakfast nook

• Range / Oven

• Refrigerator

• Dishwasher

• Microwave

• Garbage disposal

• Stainless steel appliances

• Brick Patio

• Access to common yard

• Heat: Oil

• Central A/C

• Air conditioning

• Ceiling fans

• Cable-ready

• Wired

• Hardwood floor on main floor

• Granite countertop

• 2 reserved parking spots



COMMUNITY FEATURES

________________________________________

• Homeowners Association

• Near public transportation

• Guest parking

• Off-street parking

• On-street parking