Arlington, VA
6508 22nd St N
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:14 AM

6508 22nd St N

6508 22nd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

6508 22nd Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
East Falls Church

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
tennis court
cats allowed
Large Brick 3 BEDROOM Townhouse in Arlington, Va. Approx. 2 blocks from East Falls Church Metro for Rent

6508 22nd St. N. Arlington, Va. 22205

$3,300/mo + utilities + deposit

KEY FEATURES
________________________________________
Property Type: Townhouse
Exterior: All brick.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds (plus a spare room with full bath in basement)
Bathrooms: 3.5 Baths
Parking: 2 reserved spots in front of house | Access to guest parking
Lease Duration: 2 Year
Deposit: $3,300
Laundry: Washer and Dryer in home.
Kitchen Appliances: Oven, stovetop, dishwasher, and microwave.
Schools: Tuckahoe, Williamsburg, and Yorktown
Pets: Generally not allowed, but subject to further discussion.

DESCRIPTION
________________________________________
3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE available for rent in Sycamore Heights neighborhood in North Arlington. 2 blocks walking distance to the East Falls Church Metro!

Spacious 3 bedrooms (plus a spare room in basement), 3.5 bathrooms. 3 levels. Floors and rooms are large compared to other townhomes in the area.

Entry level has large living room and separate dining room. Renovated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and tile backsplash.

Entire entry level has gorgeous hardwood floors.

Three bedrooms on the top floor. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and bathroom. The upstairs hallway has a full bathroom. The basement has a tv/rec room. The basement also has a full bathroom next to a spare room that can be used as an office or bedroom.

Basement walks out to a spacious walled brick patio. Beyond that is a beautiful open yard maintained by the homeowners association.

Amazing location! Close to East Falls Church Metro, Washington Blvd., Lee Highway, strip mall, tennis courts, restaurants, wooded walking trail, and exits for I-66. Quick drive to Downtown DC, Ballston, Clarendon. Also walking distance to W&OD Trail (great for biking enthusiasts keen on commuting to DC).

Available now.

RENTAL FEATURES
________________________________________
• Living room
• Dining room
• Master bath
• Walkout basement
• Breakfast nook
• Range / Oven
• Refrigerator
• Dishwasher
• Microwave
• Garbage disposal
• Stainless steel appliances
• Brick Patio
• Access to common yard
• Heat: Oil
• Central A/C
• Air conditioning
• Ceiling fans
• Cable-ready
• Wired
• Hardwood floor on main floor
• Granite countertop
• 2 reserved parking spots

COMMUNITY FEATURES
________________________________________
• Homeowners Association
• Near public transportation
• Guest parking
• Off-street parking
• On-street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

