645 N ABINGDON STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Walking Distance to the Ballston Metro. Nice Size 3 Level Townhouse located in a Small Private Community. Recent Updates include: Freshly Two Toned Painted, Updated Baths, New Granite Kitchen Countertops, New Black Stainless Kitchen Appliances including Built in Microwave.Hardwood Floors on Main Level. 2 Full Baths plus 2 Half Baths. Large Finished Carpeted Recreation Room that Walks out to Rear Patio. Eat-in Kitchen with Lots of Light. Walk to Restaurants, Theater, Ballston Mall, and Entertainment. 2 parking spaces plus extra parking nearby. Pets Considered. Sorry-No Smokers. AVAIL NOW