Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
645 N ABINGDON STREET N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

645 N ABINGDON STREET N

645 North Abingdon Street · No Longer Available
Location

645 North Abingdon Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Bluemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Walking Distance to the Ballston Metro. Nice Size 3 Level Townhouse located in a Small Private Community. Recent Updates include: Freshly Two Toned Painted, Updated Baths, New Granite Kitchen Countertops, New Black Stainless Kitchen Appliances including Built in Microwave.Hardwood Floors on Main Level. 2 Full Baths plus 2 Half Baths. Large Finished Carpeted Recreation Room that Walks out to Rear Patio. Eat-in Kitchen with Lots of Light. Walk to Restaurants, Theater, Ballston Mall, and Entertainment. 2 parking spaces plus extra parking nearby. Pets Considered. Sorry-No Smokers. AVAIL NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 N ABINGDON STREET N have any available units?
645 N ABINGDON STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 N ABINGDON STREET N have?
Some of 645 N ABINGDON STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 N ABINGDON STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
645 N ABINGDON STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 N ABINGDON STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 N ABINGDON STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 645 N ABINGDON STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 645 N ABINGDON STREET N does offer parking.
Does 645 N ABINGDON STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 N ABINGDON STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 N ABINGDON STREET N have a pool?
No, 645 N ABINGDON STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 645 N ABINGDON STREET N have accessible units?
No, 645 N ABINGDON STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 645 N ABINGDON STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 N ABINGDON STREET N has units with dishwashers.
