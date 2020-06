Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Ready to move in 2 bed one bath single family home in North Arlington. The home has a nice front and back yard completley fenced and owner pays for lawn servie. 10 x 14 storage shed in back yard and parking for two cars in driveway. Located within minutes to the W&OD trails, Bluemont Park, Ballston Metro