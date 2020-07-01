6201 LITTLE FALLS ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Spacious, bright and open two-level home in the Yorktown, Williamsburg and Nottingham school districts! You'll feel right at home with 4 generous bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, large living spaces on both the main and lower level and an attached garage. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, an enormous living room with fireplace and formal dining. The kitchen is nicely appointed with granite countertops, maple cabinetry and plenty of prep space. Lower level has another 2 bedrooms, a huge family room with another fireplace and over-sized laundry/ storage space. This home is very conveniently located, just 1 mile to EFC Metro and close to the Lee Harrison Shopping Center. Commuting into DC couldn't be easier, and getting around Arlington is a breeze. Convenient circular driveway in front, and a large backyard accessed via the walk-out lower level. This is a meticulously maintained home both inside and out - hurry before it's gone!! Sorry, no pets.