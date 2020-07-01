All apartments in Arlington
6201 LITTLE FALLS ROAD

6201 Little Falls Road · No Longer Available
Location

6201 Little Falls Road, Arlington, VA 22207
Williamsburg

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, bright and open two-level home in the Yorktown, Williamsburg and Nottingham school districts! You'll feel right at home with 4 generous bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, large living spaces on both the main and lower level and an attached garage. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, an enormous living room with fireplace and formal dining. The kitchen is nicely appointed with granite countertops, maple cabinetry and plenty of prep space. Lower level has another 2 bedrooms, a huge family room with another fireplace and over-sized laundry/ storage space. This home is very conveniently located, just 1 mile to EFC Metro and close to the Lee Harrison Shopping Center. Commuting into DC couldn't be easier, and getting around Arlington is a breeze. Convenient circular driveway in front, and a large backyard accessed via the walk-out lower level. This is a meticulously maintained home both inside and out - hurry before it's gone!! Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 LITTLE FALLS ROAD have any available units?
6201 LITTLE FALLS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6201 LITTLE FALLS ROAD have?
Some of 6201 LITTLE FALLS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 LITTLE FALLS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6201 LITTLE FALLS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 LITTLE FALLS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6201 LITTLE FALLS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6201 LITTLE FALLS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6201 LITTLE FALLS ROAD offers parking.
Does 6201 LITTLE FALLS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6201 LITTLE FALLS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 LITTLE FALLS ROAD have a pool?
No, 6201 LITTLE FALLS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6201 LITTLE FALLS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6201 LITTLE FALLS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 LITTLE FALLS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6201 LITTLE FALLS ROAD has units with dishwashers.

