All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 612 KENMORE STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
612 KENMORE STREET N
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:11 AM

612 KENMORE STREET N

612 North Kenmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Ashton Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

612 North Kenmore Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ashton Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
CHOICE LOCATION JUST FOUR BLOCKS FROM VIRGINIA SQUARE METRO AND SIX BLOCKS FROM CLARENDON! WALK TO SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. ONLY MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN D.C. THREE LEVEL 3BR/2BA COLONIAL IN AHSTON HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD. REFINISHED HARD WOOD FLOORS AND NEW BASEMENT AND ENTRANCE FLOORING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 KENMORE STREET N have any available units?
612 KENMORE STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 KENMORE STREET N have?
Some of 612 KENMORE STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 KENMORE STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
612 KENMORE STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 KENMORE STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 612 KENMORE STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 612 KENMORE STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 612 KENMORE STREET N offers parking.
Does 612 KENMORE STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 KENMORE STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 KENMORE STREET N have a pool?
No, 612 KENMORE STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 612 KENMORE STREET N have accessible units?
No, 612 KENMORE STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 612 KENMORE STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 KENMORE STREET N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203
Harvey Hall
860 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South
Arlington, VA 22206
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Trove
1201 S Ross St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University