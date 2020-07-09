612 KENMORE STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

CHOICE LOCATION JUST FOUR BLOCKS FROM VIRGINIA SQUARE METRO AND SIX BLOCKS FROM CLARENDON! WALK TO SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. ONLY MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN D.C. THREE LEVEL 3BR/2BA COLONIAL IN AHSTON HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD. REFINISHED HARD WOOD FLOORS AND NEW BASEMENT AND ENTRANCE FLOORING.