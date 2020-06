Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking oven refrigerator

WELCOME HOME TO YOUR ARLINGTON CAPE COD BUNGALOW. GORGEOUS HARDWOODS. RELAXING FRONT PORCH. CHARMING BACKYARD. WALK TO NEAR-BY PARK. ONLY 1/2 MILE TO THE CLAREDON METRO AND ONLY 5 MILES TO REAGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT. ALL IN THE HEART OF ARLINGTON. WHY OWN WHEN YOU CAN RENT THIS PIECE OF A BYGONE ERA.