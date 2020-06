Amenities

Charming 4BR detached home walking distance to East Falls Church Metro! Attached 1-car garage! Hardwood floors throughout. Bedroom or office on main level. Separate dining room, living room, and basement family room and workshop. Lovely screened in porch and large fenced backyard. Short walk to Westover Village shops and restaurants (Lost Dog Cafe, Lebanese Taverna, Toby's ice Cream)! Pets case by case. Sorry no cats (owner's allergic). *Must apply online at longandfoster.com*