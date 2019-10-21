All apartments in Arlington
5906 Arlington Blvd // Close-Out

5906 Arlington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5906 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22204
Glencarlyn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
hot tub
5906 Arlington Blvd // Close-Out Available 03/02/20 Amazing 4 Bed 2.5 Bath SFH in Arlington - Renters Warehouse presents to you this amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home available for rent in sought after Arlington, VA!. For your enjoyment, you have the benefit of preparing tantalizing meals in your gourmet kitchen that boasts granite countertops, a large island, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors, open floorplan, along with ample sunlight makes it a perfect home for entertaining guests inside, and the fire pit, large deck, and hot tub allows for equal enjoyment outside! The high efficiency (HE) front load washer/dryer, ample storage space, fenced backyard, along with ample parking make this a perfect 10! Appox 10 min to DC and approx. 2 miles to Ballston Metro. Welcome Home! Security deposit and 1st months rent required to move in. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets accepted with $500 pet deposit. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call 571.239.0553.

(RLNE5453629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 Arlington Blvd // Close-Out have any available units?
5906 Arlington Blvd // Close-Out doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5906 Arlington Blvd // Close-Out have?
Some of 5906 Arlington Blvd // Close-Out's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 Arlington Blvd // Close-Out currently offering any rent specials?
5906 Arlington Blvd // Close-Out is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 Arlington Blvd // Close-Out pet-friendly?
Yes, 5906 Arlington Blvd // Close-Out is pet friendly.
Does 5906 Arlington Blvd // Close-Out offer parking?
Yes, 5906 Arlington Blvd // Close-Out offers parking.
Does 5906 Arlington Blvd // Close-Out have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5906 Arlington Blvd // Close-Out offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 Arlington Blvd // Close-Out have a pool?
No, 5906 Arlington Blvd // Close-Out does not have a pool.
Does 5906 Arlington Blvd // Close-Out have accessible units?
No, 5906 Arlington Blvd // Close-Out does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 Arlington Blvd // Close-Out have units with dishwashers?
No, 5906 Arlington Blvd // Close-Out does not have units with dishwashers.

