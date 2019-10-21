Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking hot tub

5906 Arlington Blvd // Close-Out Available 03/02/20 Amazing 4 Bed 2.5 Bath SFH in Arlington - Renters Warehouse presents to you this amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home available for rent in sought after Arlington, VA!. For your enjoyment, you have the benefit of preparing tantalizing meals in your gourmet kitchen that boasts granite countertops, a large island, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors, open floorplan, along with ample sunlight makes it a perfect home for entertaining guests inside, and the fire pit, large deck, and hot tub allows for equal enjoyment outside! The high efficiency (HE) front load washer/dryer, ample storage space, fenced backyard, along with ample parking make this a perfect 10! Appox 10 min to DC and approx. 2 miles to Ballston Metro. Welcome Home! Security deposit and 1st months rent required to move in. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets accepted with $500 pet deposit. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call 571.239.0553.



(RLNE5453629)