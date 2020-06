Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Never lived in Town Home for rent. Fantastic location, near Metro (1.5 miles) Schools, Market and other desirable features of this Westover Neighborhood gem! Hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, gourmet kitchen. Gleaming hard wood floors throughout. 2 - car garage parking. Do not miss this chance to live in a BRAND NEW home! Sorry, not pets.