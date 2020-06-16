All apartments in Arlington
5704 18th Road N.
5704 18th Road N.

5704 18th Road North · No Longer Available
Location

5704 18th Road North, Arlington, VA 22205
Tara - Leeway Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5704 18th Road N. Available 08/01/19 Arlington 4 Bdrm 3 Bath Gorgeous from top to bottom - Totally Remodeled Avail 8/1 No Groups - Beautifully Remodeled N. Arlington Classic! Top Quality Finishes throughout *4 Bdrm 3 Ba* Yorktown School Pyramid * Owner pays for Lawn Service *Main Level has Dark Bamboo Flooring; Living Room w/ Wood Burning Fireplace, and Dining area with banquet bench, , 2 Bedrooms (1 with room for King Bed) & Full Remodeled Bath * Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Granite Counter Tops open to Living Rm & Dining Rm. * Upper Level has 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath; Separate A/C system provides extra comfort * Finished Basement has Rec Room with Full Remodeled Bath- Bath floor has radiant heat * Laundry area with sink and cabinets. Private back yard with Deck and shed, and off street parking for 1 car. *One block to Parkhurst Park and Westover *3 YEAR LEASE PREFERRED! NO GROUPS! No Smkg; Pets case by case, Property is Professionally Managed; * To Qualify: Annual Inc. = 40 x Mo Rent; Good Credit; Good Rental/Mortg History. *On line application at Peakeinc.com Rentals

(RLNE4938000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5704 18th Road N. have any available units?
5704 18th Road N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5704 18th Road N. have?
Some of 5704 18th Road N.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5704 18th Road N. currently offering any rent specials?
5704 18th Road N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 18th Road N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5704 18th Road N. is pet friendly.
Does 5704 18th Road N. offer parking?
Yes, 5704 18th Road N. offers parking.
Does 5704 18th Road N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5704 18th Road N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 18th Road N. have a pool?
No, 5704 18th Road N. does not have a pool.
Does 5704 18th Road N. have accessible units?
No, 5704 18th Road N. does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 18th Road N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5704 18th Road N. does not have units with dishwashers.
