5704 18th Road N. Available 08/01/19 Arlington 4 Bdrm 3 Bath Gorgeous from top to bottom - Totally Remodeled Avail 8/1 No Groups - Beautifully Remodeled N. Arlington Classic! Top Quality Finishes throughout *4 Bdrm 3 Ba* Yorktown School Pyramid * Owner pays for Lawn Service *Main Level has Dark Bamboo Flooring; Living Room w/ Wood Burning Fireplace, and Dining area with banquet bench, , 2 Bedrooms (1 with room for King Bed) & Full Remodeled Bath * Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Granite Counter Tops open to Living Rm & Dining Rm. * Upper Level has 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath; Separate A/C system provides extra comfort * Finished Basement has Rec Room with Full Remodeled Bath- Bath floor has radiant heat * Laundry area with sink and cabinets. Private back yard with Deck and shed, and off street parking for 1 car. *One block to Parkhurst Park and Westover *3 YEAR LEASE PREFERRED! NO GROUPS! No Smkg; Pets case by case, Property is Professionally Managed; * To Qualify: Annual Inc. = 40 x Mo Rent; Good Credit; Good Rental/Mortg History. *On line application at Peakeinc.com Rentals



