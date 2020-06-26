All apartments in Arlington
5131 11TH ROAD S
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

5131 11TH ROAD S

5131 11th Road South · No Longer Available
Location

5131 11th Road South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Back on the market. Updated 2 level single family home offers 3 bedrooms (1 on main level) and 1.5 updated baths,, hardwood floors throughout, spacious kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, newer S/S appliances, living room with 12 ft ceiling, great outdoor space features Fenced yard with 2 cozy patios and a brand new storage shed. All this conveniently located witin minutes to Shirlington Village shops and restaurants, short drive to The Pentagon, D.C. and major routes, steps to metro bus that takes you to Ballston Metro, off street parking, washer dryer in unit. Pets case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5131 11TH ROAD S have any available units?
5131 11TH ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5131 11TH ROAD S have?
Some of 5131 11TH ROAD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5131 11TH ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
5131 11TH ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5131 11TH ROAD S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5131 11TH ROAD S is pet friendly.
Does 5131 11TH ROAD S offer parking?
Yes, 5131 11TH ROAD S offers parking.
Does 5131 11TH ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5131 11TH ROAD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5131 11TH ROAD S have a pool?
No, 5131 11TH ROAD S does not have a pool.
Does 5131 11TH ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 5131 11TH ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 5131 11TH ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5131 11TH ROAD S has units with dishwashers.
