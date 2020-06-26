5131 11TH ROAD S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Back on the market. Updated 2 level single family home offers 3 bedrooms (1 on main level) and 1.5 updated baths,, hardwood floors throughout, spacious kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, newer S/S appliances, living room with 12 ft ceiling, great outdoor space features Fenced yard with 2 cozy patios and a brand new storage shed. All this conveniently located witin minutes to Shirlington Village shops and restaurants, short drive to The Pentagon, D.C. and major routes, steps to metro bus that takes you to Ballston Metro, off street parking, washer dryer in unit. Pets case by case basis.