5101 27TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Physical tours of this home are welcome! ~ New Carpet in Master Bedroom! Fantastic well maintained home in Discovery/Williamsburg/Yorktown school District. Sought after neighborhood, great location, walk to shops, grocery, and schools. Also less than 2 miles to EFC Metro.Spacious floor plan, with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms Up. See Floor plans for detail. Lower level boasts spacious BONUS room, potential guest suite, . Whole House Generator - never worry about losing power, also Sprinkler System and Professional Yard Maintenance......Easy Living! Detached Garage is NOT included in Lease Offering.