Arlington, VA
5101 27TH STREET N
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:23 AM

5101 27TH STREET N

5101 27th Street North · (703) 538-6030
Location

5101 27th Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Yorktown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,199

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3201 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Physical tours of this home are welcome! ~ New Carpet in Master Bedroom! Fantastic well maintained home in Discovery/Williamsburg/Yorktown school District. Sought after neighborhood, great location, walk to shops, grocery, and schools. Also less than 2 miles to EFC Metro.Spacious floor plan, with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms Up. See Floor plans for detail. Lower level boasts spacious BONUS room, potential guest suite, . Whole House Generator - never worry about losing power, also Sprinkler System and Professional Yard Maintenance......Easy Living! Detached Garage is NOT included in Lease Offering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 27TH STREET N have any available units?
5101 27TH STREET N has a unit available for $4,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5101 27TH STREET N have?
Some of 5101 27TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 27TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
5101 27TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 27TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 5101 27TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5101 27TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 5101 27TH STREET N does offer parking.
Does 5101 27TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5101 27TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 27TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 5101 27TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 5101 27TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 5101 27TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 27TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5101 27TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
