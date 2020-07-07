508 N EDISON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit parking pool

Resort Living 15 Min Walk to Metro! 1 INCOME TO QUALIFY PREFERRED - APPLICATIONS (NVAR) MUST BE SUBMITTED PRIOR TO SCHEDULING SHOWINGS This beautiful, secluded property is unlike any you will find in this area. Long, private driveway leads to a fully gated, lush, private yard with gorgeous HEATED inground pool w/ outdoor bar & refrigerator. Completely renovated , very bright and sunny. 5 bedroom or 4 bedroom/office, 3 full baths, whole house humidifier, tons of storage, instant hot, Japanese toilet seat, tons of closets and tons of storage. Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances. INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT is weekly POOL CLEANING and maintenance and all LANDSCAPING lawn/mowing/leaves, etc.! Option to rent partially furnished. All outdoor furniture and storage included. Spend your summer lounging by the pool or enjoy the fire pit! This house is in excellent condition and is extremely functional, private and fun! House is fully fenced on all 4 sides w/ entrance gate -no one bothers you and great for pets! 2 Pets ok. Superb Arlington location - walk to restaurants, grocery, 2 blocks from Custis Trail (bike/walk) and easy walk to Lubber Run Park and new Community Center. Easy access to 66 and minutes to DC