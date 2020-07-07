All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 508 N EDISON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
508 N EDISON STREET
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:45 PM

508 N EDISON STREET

508 North Edison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Bluemont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

508 North Edison Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Bluemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
Resort Living 15 Min Walk to Metro! 1 INCOME TO QUALIFY PREFERRED - APPLICATIONS (NVAR) MUST BE SUBMITTED PRIOR TO SCHEDULING SHOWINGS This beautiful, secluded property is unlike any you will find in this area. Long, private driveway leads to a fully gated, lush, private yard with gorgeous HEATED inground pool w/ outdoor bar & refrigerator. Completely renovated , very bright and sunny. 5 bedroom or 4 bedroom/office, 3 full baths, whole house humidifier, tons of storage, instant hot, Japanese toilet seat, tons of closets and tons of storage. Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances. INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT is weekly POOL CLEANING and maintenance and all LANDSCAPING lawn/mowing/leaves, etc.! Option to rent partially furnished. All outdoor furniture and storage included. Spend your summer lounging by the pool or enjoy the fire pit! This house is in excellent condition and is extremely functional, private and fun! House is fully fenced on all 4 sides w/ entrance gate -no one bothers you and great for pets! 2 Pets ok. Superb Arlington location - walk to restaurants, grocery, 2 blocks from Custis Trail (bike/walk) and easy walk to Lubber Run Park and new Community Center. Easy access to 66 and minutes to DC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 N EDISON STREET have any available units?
508 N EDISON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 N EDISON STREET have?
Some of 508 N EDISON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 N EDISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
508 N EDISON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 N EDISON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 N EDISON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 508 N EDISON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 508 N EDISON STREET offers parking.
Does 508 N EDISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 N EDISON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 N EDISON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 508 N EDISON STREET has a pool.
Does 508 N EDISON STREET have accessible units?
No, 508 N EDISON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 508 N EDISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 N EDISON STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St
Arlington, VA 22201
Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22206
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Henderson Park
4301 N Henderson Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S.
Arlington, VA 22202
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St
Arlington, VA 22203
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203
Centro Arlington
950 South George Mason Drive
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University