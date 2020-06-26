5067 south 9th st

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking some paid utils

Townhouse in Arlington VA - Property Id: 127456



Town home,all finished 3 levels, 3 brs, 3 full bath. available now.

Address is 5067 9th st. s, Arlington VA 22204. Near bus stop.

You can schedule to come and see.

Price $2,200, utility is not include.

Sqft:992 for upper two levels. Kitchen and living room are on the first level. Two bed rooms are on the second floor, both with full bath. The third bed room is in the basement with full bath. Basement is not included in 992 sqft.



Lot size:752 sq ft / 0.02 acres, for both front and back yard.



One reserved parking, one permitted, there are additional parking lots around available to purchase https://parks.arlingtonva.us/parksfacilities/community-centers/arlington-mill-parking-rates/.

