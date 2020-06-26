All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

5067 south 9th st

5067 9th St S · No Longer Available
Location

5067 9th St S, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhouse in Arlington VA - Property Id: 127456

Town home,all finished 3 levels, 3 brs, 3 full bath. available now.
Address is 5067 9th st. s, Arlington VA 22204. Near bus stop.
You can schedule to come and see.
Price $2,200, utility is not include.
This is basic information:
Sqft:992 for upper two levels. Kitchen and living room are on the first level. Two bed rooms are on the second floor, both with full bath. The third bed room is in the basement with full bath. Basement is not included in 992 sqft.

Lot size:752 sq ft / 0.02 acres, for both front and back yard.

One reserved parking, one permitted, there are additional parking lots around available to purchase https://parks.arlingtonva.us/parksfacilities/community-centers/arlington-mill-parking-rates/.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127456
Property Id 127456

(RLNE4936482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

