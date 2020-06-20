5012 22ND STREET N

Amenities

This is a lovely newly-constructed SFH. It was built from the original but added additional extension in the back to create a 2500 square feet of living space on 3 levels with a front porch, deck and newly sodded green space! This is 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with an open floor plan, several options for the living room, breakfast area and dining room. Upstairs has a large master suite with an attached bathroom. Down the hall are 3 bedrooms with a bathroom in the hallway. There are tons of updates throughout such as: smart refrigerator, smart thermostat, USB outlets, smart carbon monoxide detector and a touch free kitchen faucet! The large basement can serve as a dining room or an additional bedroom/den/office with one full bathroom for flexible living. Surrounded by tons of restaurants and parks, it was rated 19th for both best neighborhood to raise a family and most diverse neighborhood! Public schools are Glebe Elementary, Williamsburg Middle School and Yorktown HS. Every part of this home is brand new and ready to live in, you don't want to miss it!