Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:58 PM

5012 22ND STREET N

5012 22nd Street North · (703) 608-7454
Location

5012 22nd Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
High View Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2520 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is a lovely newly-constructed SFH. It was built from the original but added additional extension in the back to create a 2500 square feet of living space on 3 levels with a front porch, deck and newly sodded green space! This is 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with an open floor plan, several options for the living room, breakfast area and dining room. Upstairs has a large master suite with an attached bathroom. Down the hall are 3 bedrooms with a bathroom in the hallway. There are tons of updates throughout such as: smart refrigerator, smart thermostat, USB outlets, smart carbon monoxide detector and a touch free kitchen faucet! The large basement can serve as a dining room or an additional bedroom/den/office with one full bathroom for flexible living. Surrounded by tons of restaurants and parks, it was rated 19th for both best neighborhood to raise a family and most diverse neighborhood! Public schools are Glebe Elementary, Williamsburg Middle School and Yorktown HS. Every part of this home is brand new and ready to live in, you don't want to miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 22ND STREET N have any available units?
5012 22ND STREET N has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5012 22ND STREET N have?
Some of 5012 22ND STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 22ND STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
5012 22ND STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 22ND STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 5012 22ND STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5012 22ND STREET N offer parking?
No, 5012 22ND STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 5012 22ND STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 22ND STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 22ND STREET N have a pool?
No, 5012 22ND STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 5012 22ND STREET N have accessible units?
No, 5012 22ND STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 22ND STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5012 22ND STREET N has units with dishwashers.
