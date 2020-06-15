Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4812 7TH STREET N
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:15 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4812 7TH STREET N
4812 7th Street North
·
No Longer Available
Location
4812 7th Street North, Arlington, VA 22203
Bluemont
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Open Houses cancelled. Landlord has accepted tenants application
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4812 7TH STREET N have any available units?
4812 7TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 4812 7TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4812 7TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 7TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 4812 7TH STREET N is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 4812 7TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 4812 7TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 4812 7TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4812 7TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 7TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 4812 7TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4812 7TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4812 7TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 7TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4812 7TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4812 7TH STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4812 7TH STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
