4811 29th St S A-2

2BD/2BA Two-Level Townhouse in Fairlington Village!



FEATURES

Hardwood floor throughout living room

Granite countertops

Ample storage space

Rear wooden deck

Spacious master bedroom

Downstair includes Den + Master Bdrm

Washer/Dryer in unit

Tennis court & Pools available to residents

Sunday morning farmers market nearby from May through November



LOCATION

Full range of shops and restaurants within one or two minutes walk

Close to Shirlington, DC, Old Town, Rtes 395 & 7



THINGS TO KNOW

Water & Sewage include in rent

Ample street parking available

Pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!



