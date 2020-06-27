All apartments in Arlington
4740 34TH STREET N
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

4740 34TH STREET N

4740 34th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

4740 34th Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Old Glebe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Stately and spacious light-filled neo-classical brick home in the heart of Country Club Hills. Walking distance to Washington Golf and Country Club and Marymount University and minutes to Chain Bridge/D.C. and all the amenities of Arlington/Ballston/Clarendon. 5 large bedrooms and 4 full baths. Master bedroom with full bath and walk-through closet/dressing room. 3 additional bedrooms with generous closets and custom built-ins/shelving are on the main floor, with an additional private lower level bedroom suite and spa bath with 2 headed spa shower and whirlpool tub. Eat-in kitchen flows easily to formal dining room. The casual family room, and grand front formal living room are perfect for both formal and informal entertaining. The lower level features large office and/or playroom space with plenty of built-in storage. Gorgeous private fenced-in backyard with mature trees and slate rear patio. Great for entertaining! Over-sized garage with workshop. Hardwood floors, new carpet, and neutral paint. Over 5,000 sq ft of living space. Peaceful, quiet street in mature, sought-after neighborhood. Owner~s former personal residence. Multi-income households are welcome. Pets considered, Military clause in lease is acceptable. Spacious, (5,295 finished square feet approximately) light -filled and on large private lot . Oversize 2 car garage. Ready for occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4740 34TH STREET N have any available units?
4740 34TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4740 34TH STREET N have?
Some of 4740 34TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4740 34TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4740 34TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4740 34TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4740 34TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 4740 34TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 4740 34TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 4740 34TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4740 34TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4740 34TH STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 4740 34TH STREET N has a pool.
Does 4740 34TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4740 34TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4740 34TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4740 34TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
