4740 34TH STREET N

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Stately and spacious light-filled neo-classical brick home in the heart of Country Club Hills. Walking distance to Washington Golf and Country Club and Marymount University and minutes to Chain Bridge/D.C. and all the amenities of Arlington/Ballston/Clarendon. 5 large bedrooms and 4 full baths. Master bedroom with full bath and walk-through closet/dressing room. 3 additional bedrooms with generous closets and custom built-ins/shelving are on the main floor, with an additional private lower level bedroom suite and spa bath with 2 headed spa shower and whirlpool tub. Eat-in kitchen flows easily to formal dining room. The casual family room, and grand front formal living room are perfect for both formal and informal entertaining. The lower level features large office and/or playroom space with plenty of built-in storage. Gorgeous private fenced-in backyard with mature trees and slate rear patio. Great for entertaining! Over-sized garage with workshop. Hardwood floors, new carpet, and neutral paint. Over 5,000 sq ft of living space. Peaceful, quiet street in mature, sought-after neighborhood. Owner~s former personal residence. Multi-income households are welcome. Pets considered, Military clause in lease is acceptable. Spacious, (5,295 finished square feet approximately) light -filled and on large private lot . Oversize 2 car garage. Ready for occupancy.