Arlington, VA
4737 11TH STREET N
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:24 PM

4737 11TH STREET N

4737 11th Street North · (202) 243-7700
Location

4737 11th Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
Waycroft - Woodlawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3129 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Fully furnished spacious colonial with 5 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms in absolutely unbelievable location available on August 1st. The large kitchen features an island and a walk-in pantry. A living room, dining room, family room, powder room - along with a screened in porch/game room - makes up the inviting first floor. The master bedroom contains plenty of closet space. Beautiful hardwood floors decorate the house. The front porch swing is a perfect place for relaxing. There are two fireplaces for chilly winter evenings, a swimming pool for warm summer days, and a jacuzzi for everything in between. And best of all, you are only fifty yards from the Custis Trail and just across Glebe Road from the heart of Ballston, including Metro, restaurants, and shopping - yet all the while nestled in a quiet, leafy neighborhood. If heaven came to Northern Virginia, it would look a lot like this. Off-street parking only.Basement and garage does not convey Lease and remains accessible to owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4737 11TH STREET N have any available units?
4737 11TH STREET N has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4737 11TH STREET N have?
Some of 4737 11TH STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4737 11TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4737 11TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4737 11TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 4737 11TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4737 11TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 4737 11TH STREET N does offer parking.
Does 4737 11TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4737 11TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4737 11TH STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 4737 11TH STREET N has a pool.
Does 4737 11TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4737 11TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4737 11TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4737 11TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
