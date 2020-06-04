4737 11TH STREET N

Amenities

Fully furnished spacious colonial with 5 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms in absolutely unbelievable location available on August 1st. The large kitchen features an island and a walk-in pantry. A living room, dining room, family room, powder room - along with a screened in porch/game room - makes up the inviting first floor. The master bedroom contains plenty of closet space. Beautiful hardwood floors decorate the house. The front porch swing is a perfect place for relaxing. There are two fireplaces for chilly winter evenings, a swimming pool for warm summer days, and a jacuzzi for everything in between. And best of all, you are only fifty yards from the Custis Trail and just across Glebe Road from the heart of Ballston, including Metro, restaurants, and shopping - yet all the while nestled in a quiet, leafy neighborhood. If heaven came to Northern Virginia, it would look a lot like this. Off-street parking only.Basement and garage does not convey Lease and remains accessible to owners.