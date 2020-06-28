All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4705 29TH STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4705 29TH STREET S
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

4705 29TH STREET S

4705 29th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4705 29th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Just renovated & move-in ready one-bedroom/one-bath condo in historic Fairlington Village. Brand new carpet & freshly painted throughout. Kitchen boasts gorgeous, just installed quartz countertops, modern subway tile backsplash, new appliances, freshly painted cabinets, and new luxury vinyl tile flooring. Updated bathroom with new luxury vinyl tile flooring. New blinds. New screen door off dining room leads to private balcony with views of Fairlington greenspace. Superb location! Easy access to 395, 495, Shirlington, DC, Old Town, shopping & dining. W/D in unit. Water, sewer, trash & recycling included w/ rent. Enjoy all that Fairlington has to offer--swimming pools, tennis courts, bike paths, community center & more! Unassigned parking. No pets or smokers. Available for immediate move-in. Don~t miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 29TH STREET S have any available units?
4705 29TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4705 29TH STREET S have?
Some of 4705 29TH STREET S's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 29TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
4705 29TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 29TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 4705 29TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4705 29TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 4705 29TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 4705 29TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4705 29TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 29TH STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 4705 29TH STREET S has a pool.
Does 4705 29TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 4705 29TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 29TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4705 29TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St
Arlington, VA 22201
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South
Arlington, VA 22206
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St
Arlington, VA 22201
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Sur
3400 Potomac Avenue
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University