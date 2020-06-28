4705 29TH STREET S

Amenities

Just renovated & move-in ready one-bedroom/one-bath condo in historic Fairlington Village. Brand new carpet & freshly painted throughout. Kitchen boasts gorgeous, just installed quartz countertops, modern subway tile backsplash, new appliances, freshly painted cabinets, and new luxury vinyl tile flooring. Updated bathroom with new luxury vinyl tile flooring. New blinds. New screen door off dining room leads to private balcony with views of Fairlington greenspace. Superb location! Easy access to 395, 495, Shirlington, DC, Old Town, shopping & dining. W/D in unit. Water, sewer, trash & recycling included w/ rent. Enjoy all that Fairlington has to offer--swimming pools, tennis courts, bike paths, community center & more! Unassigned parking. No pets or smokers. Available for immediate move-in. Don~t miss out!