4704 30TH STREET S

Amenities
Charming one bedroom, one bathroom unit (Braddock model) in popular Fairlington Villages! Featuring a bright & sunny living room, separate dining room off kitchen, in-unit washer & dryer, plenty of storage, and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy community amenities -- pool, tennis courts, party room, & common grounds. Conveniently located to major roadways, public transportation, dog parks, and the Village at Shirlington with shops, restaurants, movie theater, public library, and more! ***Pets are not allowed.***