Arlington, VA
4704 30TH STREET S
Last updated March 4 2020 at 2:23 PM

4704 30TH STREET S

4704 30th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

4704 30th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
pool
media room
tennis court
Charming one bedroom, one bathroom unit (Braddock model) in popular Fairlington Villages! Featuring a bright & sunny living room, separate dining room off kitchen, in-unit washer & dryer, plenty of storage, and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy community amenities -- pool, tennis courts, party room, & common grounds. Conveniently located to major roadways, public transportation, dog parks, and the Village at Shirlington with shops, restaurants, movie theater, public library, and more! ***Pets are not allowed.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 30TH STREET S have any available units?
4704 30TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4704 30TH STREET S have?
Some of 4704 30TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4704 30TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
4704 30TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 30TH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4704 30TH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 4704 30TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 4704 30TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 4704 30TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4704 30TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 30TH STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 4704 30TH STREET S has a pool.
Does 4704 30TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 4704 30TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 30TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4704 30TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
