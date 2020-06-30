4652 36TH ST S #B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite media room pet friendly tennis court

VERY Appealing, (Currently) Owner-Occupied, Pet Friendly, Full-Size (1500 sq. ft.), Clarendon Model Townhouse for Lease in Forever Popular Fairlington! Please take Note of All of the Fabulous Features of this Home - Updated Kitchen&Baths, Granite, New(er) Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Walk-In Closet in Master with Custom Closet Organizers, Crown and/or Chair Molding in Dining Room&Living Room, Newer HVAC, Windows&Programmable Thermostat for Energy Efficiency & $$$$ Savings, Neutral Paint Throughout, Private, Fenced Patio with BBQ that Stays IF Tenant Prefers, Custom Adjustable Blinds for Privacy While Enjoying the Daylight, Pull-Down Stairs to Attic with Plentiful Storage, Den with Attached Full-Bath Which in Practice Functions as a Third "Bedroom"/Guest Suite, Popular Front-Loading Washer&Dryer. One Assigned Parking Space, PLUS Nearby Street Parking Available for Multi-Car Households. Condo Community Amenities Include Tennis and Pool. From This Home You Can Stroll to the Fairlington Farmer's Market on Sundays for Fresh Veggies&Other Treats, Shirlington for Dinner& a Movie or Live Theater or Grocery Shopping at Harris Teeter, Bradlee Shopping Center for a Cup of Your Favorite Coffee at Starbucks, the Fairlington Shops for Take-Out, Walk Your Dog to the Utah Street Dog Park for Exercise. Great Commuter Location - Use Neighborhood Metro Bus Stops Directly to Your Destination OR Connect with Metro, OR Jump onto Nearby 395 by Car, OR Cycle Via the W&O Bike Path. This One will Go Fast! Contact Your Realtor, or, IF You Are Not Working with an Agent, the Listing Agent of this Property to View this Home ASAP! :) Home Can be Available for Occupancy as Soon as January 22nd; February 1st is Somewhat Preferred, but Owner/Occupant is Flexible. Sorry, no smoking. $500 pet deposit. On-Line Applications Only, $55 Non-Refundable Application Fee.