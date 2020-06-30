All apartments in Arlington
4652 36TH ST S #B
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

4652 36TH ST S #B

4652 36th Street South · No Longer Available
Arlington
Fairlington - Shirlington
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

4652 36th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
VERY Appealing, (Currently) Owner-Occupied, Pet Friendly, Full-Size (1500 sq. ft.), Clarendon Model Townhouse for Lease in Forever Popular Fairlington! Please take Note of All of the Fabulous Features of this Home - Updated Kitchen&Baths, Granite, New(er) Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Walk-In Closet in Master with Custom Closet Organizers, Crown and/or Chair Molding in Dining Room&Living Room, Newer HVAC, Windows&Programmable Thermostat for Energy Efficiency & $$$$ Savings, Neutral Paint Throughout, Private, Fenced Patio with BBQ that Stays IF Tenant Prefers, Custom Adjustable Blinds for Privacy While Enjoying the Daylight, Pull-Down Stairs to Attic with Plentiful Storage, Den with Attached Full-Bath Which in Practice Functions as a Third "Bedroom"/Guest Suite, Popular Front-Loading Washer&Dryer. One Assigned Parking Space, PLUS Nearby Street Parking Available for Multi-Car Households. Condo Community Amenities Include Tennis and Pool. From This Home You Can Stroll to the Fairlington Farmer's Market on Sundays for Fresh Veggies&Other Treats, Shirlington for Dinner& a Movie or Live Theater or Grocery Shopping at Harris Teeter, Bradlee Shopping Center for a Cup of Your Favorite Coffee at Starbucks, the Fairlington Shops for Take-Out, Walk Your Dog to the Utah Street Dog Park for Exercise. Great Commuter Location - Use Neighborhood Metro Bus Stops Directly to Your Destination OR Connect with Metro, OR Jump onto Nearby 395 by Car, OR Cycle Via the W&O Bike Path. This One will Go Fast! Contact Your Realtor, or, IF You Are Not Working with an Agent, the Listing Agent of this Property to View this Home ASAP! :) Home Can be Available for Occupancy as Soon as January 22nd; February 1st is Somewhat Preferred, but Owner/Occupant is Flexible. Sorry, no smoking. $500 pet deposit. On-Line Applications Only, $55 Non-Refundable Application Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4652 36TH ST S #B have any available units?
4652 36TH ST S #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4652 36TH ST S #B have?
Some of 4652 36TH ST S #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4652 36TH ST S #B currently offering any rent specials?
4652 36TH ST S #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4652 36TH ST S #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4652 36TH ST S #B is pet friendly.
Does 4652 36TH ST S #B offer parking?
Yes, 4652 36TH ST S #B offers parking.
Does 4652 36TH ST S #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4652 36TH ST S #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4652 36TH ST S #B have a pool?
Yes, 4652 36TH ST S #B has a pool.
Does 4652 36TH ST S #B have accessible units?
No, 4652 36TH ST S #B does not have accessible units.
Does 4652 36TH ST S #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4652 36TH ST S #B has units with dishwashers.

