4627 9TH STREET S
Last updated April 2 2020 at 6:07 AM

4627 9TH STREET S

4627 9th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

4627 9th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Barcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house in Barcroft! This colonial features a gourmet kitchen, separate living and dining areas, a huge backyard and lots of space in the basement. The living room has a stone-front gas fireplace and it receives excellent natural light. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and overlooks the dining room. The upstairs level contains all four bedrooms. The owner's suite features an en-suite bathroom and great closet space with closet organizers. The basement has a large TV room/hangout area with an additional fireplace. There is also a separate utility room, perfect for all your storage. The backyard has a stone patio and the yard is fully fenced-in. Solar panels have been installed to help reduce the electric bill. There is also an EV charger easily accessible from the driveway. Pets OK on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

