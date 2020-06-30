4627 9TH STREET S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house in Barcroft! This colonial features a gourmet kitchen, separate living and dining areas, a huge backyard and lots of space in the basement. The living room has a stone-front gas fireplace and it receives excellent natural light. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and overlooks the dining room. The upstairs level contains all four bedrooms. The owner's suite features an en-suite bathroom and great closet space with closet organizers. The basement has a large TV room/hangout area with an additional fireplace. There is also a separate utility room, perfect for all your storage. The backyard has a stone patio and the yard is fully fenced-in. Solar panels have been installed to help reduce the electric bill. There is also an EV charger easily accessible from the driveway. Pets OK on a case-by-case basis.