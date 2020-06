Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool tennis court

Updated 2BED/1BATH condominium just minutes from the Village of Shirlington. Beautiful kitchen w/42~ cabinets, granite countertops, hard wood flooring throughout and an exterior balcony. The community boasts two large pools and several tennis courts. Access to pedestrian friendly trails and the best dog parks in all of Arlington. Washer and dryer in unit. Pets welcome w/small pet deposit. You are literally minutes from 395, the Pentagon, Downtown DC and new Amazon Headquarters.