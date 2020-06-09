4608 34TH STREET S

Amenities

Beautiful Claredon I model townhouse in Historic Fairlington. This home includes hardwood floors on the main and bedroom levels, two bedrooms with cedar closets, modern bathrooms, granite counters in the kitchen, energy-efficient windows, a new HVAC system, a new washer and dryer. The convenient location makes for an easy commute to the Pentagon, Crystal City, Washington DC, Potomac Yards and Tysons. Walking distance to the community center, Shirlington and Bradlee Shopping Centers, and a Metro bus stop.Rent includes water, daily trash pick-up, access to the pool, tennis courts, snow removal, external maintenance, condo fees, and reserved parking space. There is also ample street parking for additional vehicles. Pets on a case by case basis.