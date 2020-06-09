All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

4608 34th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

4608 34th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful Claredon I model townhouse in Historic Fairlington. This home includes hardwood floors on the main and bedroom levels, two bedrooms with cedar closets, modern bathrooms, granite counters in the kitchen, energy-efficient windows, a new HVAC system, a new washer and dryer. The convenient location makes for an easy commute to the Pentagon, Crystal City, Washington DC, Potomac Yards and Tysons. Walking distance to the community center, Shirlington and Bradlee Shopping Centers, and a Metro bus stop.Rent includes water, daily trash pick-up, access to the pool, tennis courts, snow removal, external maintenance, condo fees, and reserved parking space. There is also ample street parking for additional vehicles. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 34TH STREET S have any available units?
4608 34TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4608 34TH STREET S have?
Some of 4608 34TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 34TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
4608 34TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 34TH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4608 34TH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 4608 34TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 4608 34TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 4608 34TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4608 34TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 34TH STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 4608 34TH STREET S has a pool.
Does 4608 34TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 4608 34TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 34TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4608 34TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.

