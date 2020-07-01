4521 28TH ROAD S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available now! New carpet in living room. Beautiful unit in excellent location! Access to Shirlington Metro Bus to Pentagon, Rt.7 & 395. Ground level w/patio & large storage closet. Wood-burning fireplace. Large Walk-In closet in bedroom. Washer/dryer off kitchen. Large, outdoor pool, Permit Parking included - Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee ($55) & Earnest Money Deposit ($1550) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Pets are case-by-case with $500 pet deposit. $100 move-in fee.