All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4521 28TH ROAD S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4521 28TH ROAD S
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:58 AM

4521 28TH ROAD S

4521 28th Road South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4521 28th Road South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now! New carpet in living room. Beautiful unit in excellent location! Access to Shirlington Metro Bus to Pentagon, Rt.7 & 395. Ground level w/patio & large storage closet. Wood-burning fireplace. Large Walk-In closet in bedroom. Washer/dryer off kitchen. Large, outdoor pool, Permit Parking included - Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee ($55) & Earnest Money Deposit ($1550) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Pets are case-by-case with $500 pet deposit. $100 move-in fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 28TH ROAD S have any available units?
4521 28TH ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 28TH ROAD S have?
Some of 4521 28TH ROAD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 28TH ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
4521 28TH ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 28TH ROAD S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4521 28TH ROAD S is pet friendly.
Does 4521 28TH ROAD S offer parking?
Yes, 4521 28TH ROAD S offers parking.
Does 4521 28TH ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4521 28TH ROAD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 28TH ROAD S have a pool?
Yes, 4521 28TH ROAD S has a pool.
Does 4521 28TH ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 4521 28TH ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 28TH ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 28TH ROAD S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thomas Place
461 North Thomas Street
Arlington, VA 22203
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St
Arlington, VA 22201
Gates of Ballston
4108 4th St N
Arlington, VA 22203
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Woodbury Park
2306 11th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
The Clark
3400 South Clark Street
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University