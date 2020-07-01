4521 28TH ROAD S

Amenities
Available now! New carpet in living room. Beautiful unit in excellent location! Access to Shirlington Metro Bus to Pentagon, Rt.7 & 395. Ground level w/patio & large storage closet. Wood-burning fireplace. Large Walk-In closet in bedroom. Washer/dryer off kitchen. Large, outdoor pool, Permit Parking included - Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee ($55) & Earnest Money Deposit ($1550) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Pets are case-by-case with $500 pet deposit. $100 move-in fee.