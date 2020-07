Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Very nice lay out for this 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 level condo. Upper level has a loft that can be use as an office space, bedroom, full bath and laundry with full size washer & dryer. Main level has a living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom and full bath. You can also Enjoy Fairlington amenities. Very close to I-395, Bradley Shopping Center. A must See property